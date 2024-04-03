Tory MP Ben Bradley slammed for using attack lines from the far-right BNP

“The BNP-ification of the Conservative Party is complete.”

Tory MP Ben Bradley has been slammed for his latest political broadcast video, in which he uses ‘attack lines from the BNP’, fanning the flames of division and hatred.

In the video Bradley attacks Labour councils for failing local residents, before going on to claim that in Labour-run councils “you’re more likely to have to wait behind non-British nationals for social housing”.

His comments were condemned online, with Alex Holmes, a Labour councillor from Ilford posting on X: “They’re not just the nasty party, they’re now sourcing their attacks lines from the BNP.”

Bella Sankey, the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council added: “The BNP-ification of the Conservative Party is complete.”

Another social media user added: “So, @RishiSunak are you ok with this from your MP, Ben Bradley? Because it’s dishonest, racist and dangerous.

“Remember that little lectern lecture you gave us all recently warning against whipping up fear and division? Seems Ben wasn’t listening and you didn’t mean it.”

Such bigoted and divisive rhetoric from Tory politicians in a general election year, shows how the party intend to fan the flames of division in a desperate attempt to win votes.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward