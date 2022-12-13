Mick Lynch tears into the BBC for ‘parroting right-wing attack lines’

“Why are you pursuing this line, I read this stuff in the Sun and Daily Mail and the Telegraph.”

The general secretary of the RMT union has taken aim at the BBC this morning, criticising the broadcaster for what he said was ‘parroting right-wing attack lines’ on striking workers who are struggling to make ends meet with low pay during the cost of living crisis.

Speaking on the Today Programme, Lynch was asked about the average amount of pay lost by the RMT’s members as a result of their strike action.

Lynch replied: “Why are you pursuing this line, I read this stuff in the Sun and Daily Mail and the Telegraph.”

He went on to add: “Why are you pursuing an editorial line that I could read in the Sun or the Daily Mail, or any of the right-wing press in this country and you’re not pursuing the fact that working people, millions of them, are being impoverished by the attitude of this government and by their employers?

“I find this a shocking stance that the BBC will take, you’re just parroting the most right-wing stuff that you can get hold of on behalf of the establishment and it’s about time you showed some partiality to your listeners and to working-class people in this country who are being screwed to the floor by the attitudes and policies of this government”.

It comes after rail workers began their first 48-hour walkout of the week this morning, with RMT workers at Network Rail also set to strike from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.