Fresh produce industry chief offers damning verdict of government’s post-Brexit border strategy

The UK government has ‘single handedly created the world’s most inefficient and expensive border.’

From April 30, the UK government is set to implement ‘Common User Charges’ for the commercial movement of plants, animal products and plant products entering and leaving the UK.

UK businesses importing consignments that require potential sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks will need to pay the Common User Charge when their goods enter or transit through the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel, even if the shipment is not actually inspected. According to the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, the fees will range from £10 to £29 per commodity line listed on the import documentation, with a maximum charge of £145 per shipment capped at five commodity lines.

The Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) has blasted the ‘solution’ to post-Brexit border checks. The association, which has more than 600 members representing 70 percent of the UK’s fresh produce supply chain, warns that the new Common User Charges for fresh food imports “threaten to cripple small and medium-sized enterprises” in the sector, as the post-Brexit tariffs are set to add £200m in extra costs to the industry.

Nigel Jenney, FPC chief executive, warns that changes to trade legislation between Britain and Europe will have real consequences for businesses and consumers, leading to delays, obscene charges, and disruption at the border. A lack of clarity from government over the changes they are implementing, “threaten to cause last-minute chaos,” Jenney warns.

The fresh produce industry has been told that Control Points will not be manned by official inspection staff after 7pm, even though 95 percent of all sector goods arrive after that time.

“So, in reality, it’s about what’s convenient to them. It’s not about what’s effective for the industry and cost-effective for hard-pressed consumers,” said Jenney.

The FPC chief executive claims the government has “single handily created the world’s most inefficient and expensive border.

“This once in a lifetime opportunity has been squandered and we now await government-enforced consequences for both businesses and consumers.

“The UK government has ignored our extensive advice on how to streamline border processes. Instead, they’ve created a strategy that is both incompetent and hugely expensive,” he continued.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward