Ministers considering proposals to ban MPs from engaging with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Any such move would further undermine the Tory government’s claim to be defenders of free speech and also undermine political rights.

Tory ministers are reportedly considering proposals to ban MPs from engaging with groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, as part of the government’s plans to extend the definition of extremism to crack down on institutions deemed to be “undermining” British values.

Politico reports that the proposals have been put forward by John Woodcock, a crossbench peer and independent government adviser on tackling political violence.

He says party leaders should take a “zero-tolerance approach” to MPs who fraternize with groups which carry out disruptive protests or turn a blind-eye to racism.

Any such move would further undermine the Tory government’s claim to be defenders of free speech and also undermine political rights.

The Guardian is also quoting two Labour frontbenchers who say that the party’s leadership should fight back against Woodcock’s proposals.

One told the paper, “Labour haven’t given the situation in Gaza the attention it deserved” and the other said “we can’t allow pro-Palestinian protesters to be dehumanized.”