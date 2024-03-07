Labour starts to close fundraising gap with Tories but work still to be done

In total, the Labour Party received £13m - its highest ever donation amount - from wealthy individuals and companies last year.

The Labour Party has begun closing the fundraising gap with the Conservative Party in the final three months of last year, after the Tories raked in five times as much in the previous three-month period.

LabourList reports that in the final quarter of last year, the Labour Party took in £8.5 million to the Tories’ £9.8m.

The blog adds: “Electoral Commission data shows in late 2023, Labour’s donations excluding public funds totalled £6.5m, vs the Tories’ £9.7m.”

Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds said: “Thanks to Keir Starmer’s leadership last year was our best fundraising year ever.

“Labour will turn the page on 14 years of Tory failure with a plan to deliver the change Britain deserves.”

The biggest Labour Party donation last year came from Gary Lubner, a South African who made his fortune through vehicle window repair, and gave the highest amount of any single donor at £4,527,500.

In total, the Labour Party received £13m – its highest ever donation amount – from wealthy individuals and companies last year.

Nonetheless, the party still lags £17m behind the Conservatives 2023 total of £48m, showing there is still much work to be done.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

(Image credit: Keir Starmer – Creative Commons)