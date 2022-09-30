Labour in massive 33-point lead over Tories

In total, four major polling companies all simultaneously said it was the highest lead they had ever recorded for Keir Starmer's party after turmoil on the markets.

The Labour Party has taken a massive 33-point lead over the Tories, the largest lead any party has enjoyed since the late 1990s, according to new polling.

According to the YouGov poll for the Times, Labour are on 54 points, with the Tories on 21 points. Such a result, if replicated at a general election, would mean total wipeout for the Tory party, leaving them with just three seats, with Labour on 564 seats. The SNP would be the official opposition with 51 seats, according to the Electoral Calculus website.

The polling figures come after financial turmoil following the Conservative Party’s disastrous mini-budget last week, which the IMF has said will likely increase inequality and which led to the Bank of England intervening to save pension funds.

Liz Truss was left humiliated yesterday morning when attempting to defend her disastrous policies on local radio, as she failed to calm the markets.

The Labour Party’s significant lead of the Tories in the poll is not a one off either. In total, four major polling companies all simultaneously said it was the highest lead they had ever recorded for Keir Starmer’s party after turmoil on the markets.

Survation gave Labour a 21-point lead while Redfield & Wilton Strategies recorded a 17-point lead. And a Deltapoll survey for the Mirror tonight gives Labour a 19-point lead over the Tories.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

