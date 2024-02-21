Tory MPs slammed for ‘lack of respect’ after heckling during horizon scandal grilling at PMQs

The Labour leader went on to read out the words of one of the victims of the scandal, upon which he was heckled by Tory backbenchers.

Tory MPs were called out by Keir Starmer for their lack of respect for victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal during a heated exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon.

It comes after Henry Staunton told The Sunday Times a senior civil servant asked him to stall the payouts to victims of the scandal so the Tories could save money and “limp” to the election.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who sacked Staunton, accused him of lying and said that the claims were “completely false” and also accused the former chair of the Post Office of spreading “made-up anecdotes”.

During PMQs, Starmer asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if he would be prepared personally to “repeat the allegation made by his business secretary that the former chair of the Post Office is lying?” Sunak evaded the question.

The Labour leader went on to read out the words of one of the victims of the scandal, upon which he was heckled by Tory backbenchers.

“There is a lack of transparency,” Starmer said the victim had said. “Everything gets shrouded in secrecy.”

As Tory MPs continued to shout and heckle him, Starmer told them: “These are his words. Have some respect please. He is a victim.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward