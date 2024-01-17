This tweet perfectly sums up the farce of Lee Anderson’s relationship with GB News

Lee Anderson makes £100,000 from his GB News role

Lee Anderson resigned from his role as deputy chair of the Conservative Party last night in order to vote with right wing MPs on amendments to the Rwanda Bill.

Anderson has been a leading figure on the Tory right, known for his hard-right comments on culture war issues and a string of controversies he has racked up in recent years.

As well as being a Tory MP, Anderson is also a presenter on GB News, for which he is paid a handsome six-figure sum.

With Anderson announcing his resignation as Tory Party chair on GB News – the Times Radio presenter highlighted the absurdity of the situation.

Chorley posted on Twitter/X: “Continuing the insanity of an elected member of parliament announcing he has resigned from a job with the governing party exclusively to the media outlet which pays him £100,000 a year on condition that he doesn’t speak to anyone else.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward