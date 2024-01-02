Labour MP Kate Osborne blasts ‘vile’ Tory attacks on LGBT+ rights

'We must resist the divisive war on woke that Tories & far right want to drag us into, keeping us fighting each other to distract from their chaos'

MP Kate Osbourne has blasted a “vile” Tory agenda waging war on LGBT+ rights in 2023, as Labour warned the Tory Party could fight on a campaign of “hate” towards LGBT+ people at the next election.

The Labour MP for Jarrow was one of a number of MPs who spoke out about a radical shift in tone and policy by the Conservative Party over LGBT+ rights in 2023, during interviews with the i.

Osbourne said that politicians must realise their language has consequences, after sharing that she received explicit hate mail and attacks on businesses in her constituency since she confronted Kemi Badenoch over trans rights.

Equalities Secretary Kemi Badenoch had said to the Commons that there was “almost an epidemic of young gay children being told that they are trans”, feeding right into the culture wars and government line demonising trans rights.

“That this has happened since that meeting, with me personally, in my constituency, is a prime example of that. Ministers and politicians have a duty to protect all of our communities and not stoke hate,” said Osbourne.

While Labour MP Sarah Champion, who was also interviewed, predicted that the next election could be the “most brutal and hate-filled in my lifetime”, with a stark warning that she thinks government rhetoric will become “even darker and more divisive” in their quest to division among voters.

The majority of the public are supportive of LGBTQ people, Kate Osbourne highlighted as she argued the Tory focus on culture wars is “very much a strategy”.

“They’re trying to take the attention away from their many failings,” said Osbourne. “It’s an argument they think they’ve got the majority side view on, when actually I believe most people are supportive of LGBTQ people, and are more concerned about the cost of living crisis and whether they can pay their bills.”

She wrote on X: “We must resist the divisive war on woke that Tories & far right want to drag us into, keeping us fighting each other to distract from their chaos & corruption.

“From workers, migrants, unemployed, LGBTQ particularly trans people – we must stand up for their rights not join the attack.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues