Graph perfectly sums up how bad the Tories have been for the economy

Left Foot Forward News

'This is something never seen before in modern British history.'

One graph perfectly illustrates just how bad the Tories have been for the economy, despite their desperate attempts to paint a rosy picture and claims that the economy is ‘turning a corner’.

According to the Resolution Foundation, British households are on course to be poorer (by 4%, or £1,200 on average) going into the coming election than they were coming out of the last one.

The think tank adds: “That is something never seen before in modern British history. Our New Year’s resolution should be to make sure it never happens again.”

The graph below shows how although people will see an easing of cost pressures in 2024, projected disposable income growth is zero for 2024-25 on two different measures.

Related posts:

  1. This chart perfectly sums up how badly the Tories have ruined the economy
  2. A graph which perfectly sums up Tory economic failure
  3. Chart sums up perfectly just how bad Britain’s economy is under the Tories
  4. The shocking stat which shows you just how bad the Tories have been for the economy
Comments are closed.