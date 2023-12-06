UK government way off track meeting 2030 climate targets, analysis finds

Gap in meeting emissions target has widened 'significantly’ under Rishi Sunak

Climate targets set out under the Paris climate agreement are likely to be missed by the UK government by a wide margin, new analysis shows.

Research by Friends of the Earth found that the emissions gap has grown by more than half under Rishi Sunak’s leadership, despite his claims that the UK is currently ‘leading by example’ on climate policy.

Whilst the Prime Minister makes assurances to the contrary, analysis of government and publicly available data has shown that under Rishi Sunak’s current climate policies, just over half the emissions cuts needed by 2030 could be achieved.

Britain is therefore likely to breach its commitment under international agreement to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 68% for 2030, with Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions more likely to be lowered by 59% instead.

“You can’t approve new fossil fuel projects, max out North Sea oil and gas, and roll back vital green policies while staying committed to our climate targets – it’s one or the other,” Friends of the Earth campaigner Danny Gross told The Guardian.

It comes as Rishi Sunak said the UK was “again leading by example” on climate policies during his Cop28 speech. He also claimed the country would meet its targets but emphasised it would happen “in a more pragmatic way, which doesn’t burden working people”.

Greenpeace UK blasted the consequences of the Prime Minister’s September net zero U-turns, which the environmental organisation said will mean missed targets, but also jeopardise the UK’s reputation abroad.

“The Prime Minister and his team seem to think they can win this race for survival on bravado and fighting talk, without any real preparation,” Greenpeace UK’s Policy Director Doug Parr responded.

“The consequences of Rishi Sunak’s climate rollbacks will not only mean missing its targets, but also sabotaging the global race to cut emissions and the UK’s reputation abroad.

“His insistence that we can somehow phase out fossil fuels while maxing out North Sea oil and gas is sending the wrong message at this critical moment for global climate action.”

The government’s own Climate Change Committee had already raised concerns that the PM’s net zero rollbacks would hinder the country’s ability to meet its climate targets.

Doug Parr added: “Rishi Sunak must heed the warnings from the Climate Change Committee, Friends of the Earth and every opinion poll going and change direction before the finish line is hopelessly out of sight.”

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 – Creative Commons

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues