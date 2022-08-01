Nadine Dorries’s popularity plunges among Tory members, new poll finds

Dorries was also condemned by Tory MPs over the weekend after sharing an image of Rishi Sunak about to knife Boris Johnson.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries’ popularity has plunged among Tory members, according to a new poll published by Conservative Home.

The net satisfaction rating for the Cabinet was published today and also shows the popularity of new Cabinet members such as Johnny Mercer, James Cleverly, Robert Buckland, Greg Clark, Andrew Stephenson and Shailesh Vara.

Ben Wallace tops the table when it comes to how popular Cabinet members are with a rating of +85.5, followed by Liz Truss who is on +62.3. The Tory leadership hopeful is up 13 points compared to the last table published a month ago.

However, Dorries has had a reversal of fortune. The MP for Mid Beds was ranked fourth last November, only now just about avoiding negative ratings. Dorries is on a rating of 1.2, further behind than Boris Johnson as well as the likes of Ben Elliot and Priti Patel.

Johnny Mercer has enjoyed a rise in popularity since coming into the Cabinet, soaring into third place.

Avid Johnson supporter Dorries has recently been carrying out interviews claiming Johnson was removed in a ‘coup’ by disloyal cabinet colleagues, in particular Rishi Sunak.

Johnson meanwhile remains unpopular among the Tory members surveyed. Conservative Home reports: “Though a substantial minority of the panel want him on the leadership election ballot and/or would vote for him had they the option, a larger majority of it does not: the split is two thirds against him, a third for him at best.”

It adds: “loyalty to Johnson isn’t necessarily been punished this month. In the case of Dorries, it is”.

Dorries was also condemned by Tory MPs over the weekend after sharing an image of Rishi Sunak about to knife Boris Johnson.

Business minister Greg Hands told Sky News on Sunday: “I’m sure Liz Truss would disown this kind of behaviour. I think this is appalling.

“Look, it’s not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David Amess at his Southend constituency surgery, so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even”.

