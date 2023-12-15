Labour MP Chris Bryant praised for brutal takedown of Rishi Sunak

Labour MP Chris Bryant has been praised for his brutal takedown of Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions this week, where he tore apart his record in office.

The MP for Rhondda asked Sunak: “What’s worse? Losing your WhatsApp messages as a tech bro, losing £11.8 billion to fraud as Chancellor, presiding over the biggest fall in living standards in our history, or desperately clinging onto power when you become even more unpopular than Boris Johnson?”

Bryant’s question was praised by Carol Vorderman who called it the ‘best take down of a “forgetful”, ineffectual, unelected, unfit Prime Minister.’

Sunak endured what’s been billed his most difficult PMQs to date on Wednesday, where he was slammed over his government’s appalling record on homelessness and also mocked over the ‘meltdown in his party’.

Labour leader Keir Starmer told Sunak: “Nearly 140,000 children are going to be homeless this Christmas, that is more than ever before, that’s a shocking state of affairs and it should shame this government.

“Instead of more social housing, house building is set to collapse, instead of banning no fault evictions thousands of families are at risk of homelessness, rather than indulging his backbenchers…when is he going to get a grip and focus on the country?”

The Labour leader also made fun of the ongoing civil war in the Tory party. He told Sunak that the government was in “meltdown” and voters were “paying the price”.

“Christmas is a time of peace on Earth and good will to all – has anyone told the Tory party?”, he said.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward