WATCH: Viral clip shows Rishi Sunak appearing to not understand how a hammer works

'Man who hammers working people can't work a hammer'

Rishi Sunak isn’t known for having the common touch. The prime minister famous for not knowing how to use a contactless card and for once admitting he had no working class friends is being ridiculed for adding an apparent new gaffe to his name.

In an clip from ITV that has since gone viral, it initially appeared that Sunak doesn’t know how to use a hammer. Naturally quite a bit of ridicule followed. SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn joined in on the jokes at Sunak’s expense:

The Labour Party shared the clip on Twitter saying that Sunak was a ‘man who hammers working people’ but ‘can’t work a hammer’, while making a tongue in cheek comparison between Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Rishi Sunak: not the son of a toolmaker pic.twitter.com/zFwCFTf6rU — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) November 24, 2023

In Sunak’s defence, the full clip shows him being told to use the side of the hammer. Still, it is a sign of just how out of touch people think the Tory leader is that the first thing they would assume is that he has never used a hammer before…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward