Tory Minister admits new oil and gas plan will not bring down energy bills

A Tory minister has admitted that the government’s flagship energy policy, which involves awarding North Sea oil and gas licences annually, would not bring down people’s energy bills, as previously claimed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly insisted that the government’s decision to award oil and gas licences in the North Sea, despite condemnation from environmental groups and the devastating impacts of climate change, would help bring down people’s bills during the cost of living crisis.

However, Energy secretary Claire Coutinho this morning admitted that plans to award North Sea licences annually would not bring down people’s bills.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning, Coutinho said: “It wouldn’t necessarily bring energy bills down, that’s not what we’re saying”, adding that it was more about security of energy supply.

However, a few hours after her interview, Sunak claimed the opposite and said that the policy would cut bills.

Sunak posted on X: “Encouraging domestic oil and gas production, rather than importing from other countries, means lower carbon fuels for the UK.

“The new licensing rules will also be contingent on strict new emissions tests to support our transition to net zero. Powering Britain, from Britain – will reduce our reliance on imports from hostile foreign regimes such as Russia. The certainty of future licensing will also help reduce energy bills as we’re less exposed to volatile international markets, benefitting families across the UK.”

Reacting to the confusion among Tory ranks, Labour’s Ed Miliband tweeted: “Chaos in Downing Street. @RishiSunak unfortunately your own Energy Secretary has just this morning revealed the truth: your political stunt will not cut a penny off energy bills.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward