This is how every MP voted on the call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Find out how your MP voted

MPs voted today on whether to call for a ceasefire in Gaza as part of the latest debate on the issue in the House of Commons. The vote was on an amendment to the King’s Speech tabled by the SNP.

The amendment saw MPs vote for or against calling “on the Government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire”.

The Conservative Party whipped its MPs to vote against the motion, while Labour whipped its MPs to abstain.

The amendment fell, with 293 of MPs voting against it, and 125 of MPs voting for it. Notably, 56 Labour MPs defied the party whip and voted for the amendment, including a number of frontbenchers. Some frontbenchers – including Yasmin Qureshi – resigned from their posts in order to vote for the amendment.

The Labour Party tabled a separate amendment which called for a pause in hostilities to allow aid to enter Gaza, but which stopped short of calling for a ceasefire. The Labour amendment was also voted down.

Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the amendment. MPs under ‘no vote recorded’ did not vote on the amendment. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Labour MPs missing from the list. Others will have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote. Some MPs – such as Labour’s Olivia Blake – have publicly explained that they could not attend.

MPs who voted for the ceasefire amendment

Neale Hanvey Alba Party Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Kenny MacAskill Alba Party East Lothian

Stephen Farry Alliance North Down

Caroline Lucas Green Party Brighton, Pavilion

Diane Abbott Independent Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North

Jonathan Edwards Independent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Angus Brendan MacNeil Independent Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Andy McDonald Independent Middlesbrough

Conor McGinn Independent St Helens North

Claudia Webbe Independent Leicester East

Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham, Hall Green

Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting

Paula Barker Labour Liverpool, Wavertree

Apsana Begum Labour Poplar and Limehouse

Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East

Paul Blomfield Labour Sheffield Central

Karen Buck Labour Westminster North

Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East

Dawn Butler Labour Brent Central

Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool, West Derby

Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham, Hodge Hill

Dan Carden Labour Liverpool, Walton

Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham

Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow

Jon Cruddas Labour Dagenham and Rainham

Judith Cummins Labour Bradford South

Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea

Peter Dowd Labour Bootle

Julie Elliott Labour Sunderland Central

Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham

Barry Gardiner Labour Brent North

Margaret Greenwood Labour Wirral West

Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East

Kate Hollern Labour Blackburn

Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South

Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton

Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East

Afzal Khan Labour Manchester, Gorton

Ian Lavery Labour Wansbeck

Emma Lewell-Buck Labour South Shields

Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South

Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford and Eccles

Khalid Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Perry Barr

Rachael Maskell Labour York Central

John McDonnell Labour Hayes and Harlington

Ian Mearns Labour Gateshead

Grahame Morris Labour Easington

Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton

Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow

Sarah Owen Labour Luton North

Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham, Yardley

Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South East

Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Streatham

Lloyd Russell-Moyle Labour Brighton, Kemptown

Naz Shah Labour Bradford West

Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith

Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Fleetwood

Alex Sobel Labour Leeds North West

Zarah Sultana Labour Coventry South

Sam Tarry Labour Ilford South

Stephen Timms Labour East Ham

Jon Trickett Labour Hemsworth

Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall South

Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East

Beth Winter Labour Cynon Valley

Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford

Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland

Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife

Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans

Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton

Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Somerton and Frome

Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale

Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Honiton

Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham

Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath

Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West

Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon

Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire

Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park

Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham

Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion

Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Hywel Williams Plaid Cymru Arfon

Hannah Bardell Scottish National Party Livingston

Mhairi Black Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Steven Bonnar Scottish National Party Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Deidre Brock Scottish National Party Edinburgh North and Leith

Alan Brown Scottish National Party Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Amy Callaghan Scottish National Party East Dunbartonshire

Douglas Chapman Scottish National Party Dunfermline and West Fife

Joanna Cherry Scottish National Party Edinburgh South West

Ronnie Cowan Scottish National Party Inverclyde

Angela Crawley Scottish National Party Lanark and Hamilton East

Martyn Day Scottish National Party Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Martin Docherty-Hughes Scottish National Party West Dunbartonshire

Allan Dorans Scottish National Party Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Marion Fellows Scottish National Party Motherwell and Wishaw

Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South

Patricia Gibson Scottish National Party North Ayrshire and Arran

Patrick Grady Scottish National Party Glasgow North

Peter Grant Scottish National Party Glenrothes

Drew Hendry Scottish National Party Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Stewart Hosie Scottish National Party Dundee East

Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee West

David Linden Scottish National Party Glasgow East

Stewart Malcolm McDonald Scottish National Party Glasgow South

Stuart C McDonald Scottish National Party Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Anne McLaughlin Scottish National Party Glasgow North East

John McNally Scottish National Party Falkirk

Carol Monaghan Scottish National Party Glasgow North West

John Nicolson Scottish National Party Ochil and South Perthshire

Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll and Bute

Kirsten Oswald Scottish National Party East Renfrewshire

Anum Qaisar Scottish National Party Airdrie and Shotts

Alyn Smith Scottish National Party Stirling

Chris Stephens Scottish National Party Glasgow South West

Alison Thewliss Scottish National Party Glasgow Central

Owen Thompson Scottish National Party Midlothian

Richard Thomson Scottish National Party Gordon

Philippa Whitford Scottish National Party Central Ayrshire

Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and North Perthshire

Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle

Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South

Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North

Gavin Newlands Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire North

MPs who voted against the ceasefire amendment

Bim Afolami Conservative Hitchin and Harpenden

Adam Afriyie Conservative Windsor

Peter Aldous Conservative Waveney

Lucy Allan Conservative Telford

Lee Anderson Conservative Ashfield

Stuart Anderson Conservative Wolverhampton South West

Stuart Andrew Conservative Pudsey

Caroline Ansell Conservative Eastbourne

Edward Argar Conservative Charnwood

Sarah Atherton Conservative Wrexham

Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle

Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington

Richard Bacon Conservative South Norfolk

Shaun Bailey Conservative West Bromwich West

Siobhan Baillie Conservative Stroud

Duncan Baker Conservative North Norfolk

Steve Baker Conservative Wycombe

Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire

Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire

John Baron Conservative Basildon and Billericay

Simon Baynes Conservative Clwyd South

Aaron Bell Conservative Newcastle-under-Lyme

Paul Beresford Conservative Mole Valley

Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden

Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East

Peter Bottomley Conservative Worthing West

Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Ben Bradley Conservative Mansfield

Anthony Browne Conservative South Cambridgeshire

Fiona Bruce Conservative Congleton

Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar

Rob Butler Conservative Aylesbury

Lisa Cameron Conservative East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Andy Carter Conservative Warrington South

James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk

William Cash Conservative Stone

Miriam Cates Conservative Penistone and Stocksbridge

Alex Chalk Conservative Cheltenham

Rehman Chishti Conservative Gillingham and Rainham

Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch

Jo Churchill Conservative Bury St Edmunds

Greg Clark Conservative Tunbridge Wells

Simon Clarke Conservative Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Theo Clarke Conservative Stafford

Brendan Clarke-Smith Conservative Bassetlaw

Chris Clarkson Conservative Heywood and Middleton

James Cleverly Conservative Braintree

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative The Cotswolds

Thérèse Coffey Conservative Suffolk Coastal

Elliot Colburn Conservative Carshalton and Wallington

Damian Collins Conservative Folkestone and Hythe

Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire

Robert Courts Conservative Witney

Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey

Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and West Devon

Stephen Crabb Conservative Preseli Pembrokeshire

Tracey Crouch Conservative Chatham and Aylesford

David T C Davies Conservative Monmouth

James Davies Conservative Vale of Clwyd

Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Stamford

Mims Davies Conservative Mid Sussex

Philip Davies Conservative Shipley

David Davis Conservative Haltemprice and Howden

Dehenna Davison Conservative Bishop Auckland

Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport

Sarah Dines Conservative Derbyshire Dales

Jonathan Djanogly Conservative Huntingdon

Leo Docherty Conservative Aldershot

Steve Double Conservative St Austell and Newquay

Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere

Jackie Doyle-Price Conservative Thurrock

Richard Drax Conservative South Dorset

James Duddridge Conservative Rochford and Southend East

David Duguid Conservative Banff and Buchan

Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green

Philip Dunne Conservative Ludlow

Ruth Edwards Conservative Rushcliffe

Michael Ellis Conservative Northampton North

Tobias Ellwood Conservative Bournemouth East

Natalie Elphicke Conservative Dover

George Eustice Conservative Camborne and Redruth

Luke Evans Conservative Bosworth

David Evennett Conservative Bexleyheath and Crayford

Ben Everitt Conservative Milton Keynes North

Michael Fabricant Conservative Lichfield

Laura Farris Conservative Newbury

Anna Firth Conservative Southend West

Katherine Fletcher Conservative South Ribble

Mark Fletcher Conservative Bolsover

Nick Fletcher Conservative Don Valley

Vicky Ford Conservative Chelmsford

Kevin Foster Conservative Torbay

Liam Fox Conservative North Somerset

Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford

Lucy Frazer Conservative South East Cambridgeshire

George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk

Mike Freer Conservative Finchley and Golders Green

Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup

Richard Fuller Conservative North East Bedfordshire

Marcus Fysh Conservative Yeovil

Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest

Nick Gibb Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Peter Gibson Conservative Darlington

Jo Gideon Conservative Stoke-on-Trent Central

John Glen Conservative Salisbury

Robert Goodwill Conservative Scarborough and Whitby

Michael Gove Conservative Surrey Heath

Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and The Weald

James Gray Conservative North Wiltshire

Chris Grayling Conservative Epsom and Ewell

Chris Green Conservative Bolton West

Damian Green Conservative Ashford

Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs

James Grundy Conservative Leigh

Jonathan Gullis Conservative Stoke-on-Trent North

Robert Halfon Conservative Harlow

Luke Hall Conservative Thornbury and Yate

Stephen Hammond Conservative Wimbledon

Greg Hands Conservative Chelsea and Fulham

Mark Harper Conservative Forest of Dean

Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point

Trudy Harrison Conservative Copeland

Sally-Ann Hart Conservative Hastings and Rye

Simon Hart Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire

John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings

Oliver Heald Conservative North East Hertfordshire

James Heappey Conservative Wells

Gordon Henderson Conservative Sittingbourne and Sheppey

Darren Henry Conservative Broxtowe

Antony Higginbotham Conservative Burnley

Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire

Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset

Richard Holden Conservative North West Durham

Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton

Philip Hollobone Conservative Kettering

Paul Holmes Conservative Eastleigh

Paul Howell Conservative Sedgefield

Nigel Huddleston Conservative Mid Worcestershire

Neil Hudson Conservative Penrith and The Border

Eddie Hughes Conservative Walsall North

Jane Hunt Conservative Loughborough

Tom Hunt Conservative Ipswich

Alister Jack Conservative Dumfries and Galloway

Sajid Javid Conservative Bromsgrove

Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex

Mark Jenkinson Conservative Workington

Andrea Jenkyns Conservative Morley and Outwood

Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham

Gareth Johnson Conservative Dartford

David Johnston Conservative Wantage

Andrew Jones Conservative Harrogate and Knaresborough

Fay Jones Conservative Brecon and Radnorshire

David Jones Conservative Clwyd West

Marcus Jones Conservative Nuneaton

Simon Jupp Conservative East Devon

Daniel Kawczynski Conservative Shrewsbury and Atcham

Gillian Keegan Conservative Chichester

Greg Knight Conservative East Yorkshire

Danny Kruger Conservative Devizes

John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Pauline Latham Conservative Mid Derbyshire

Andrea Leadsom Conservative South Northamptonshire

Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough

Ian Levy Conservative Blyth Valley

Andrew Lewer Conservative Northampton South

Brandon Lewis Conservative Great Yarmouth

Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East

Ian Liddell-Grainger Conservative Bridgwater and West Somerset

Chris Loder Conservative West Dorset

Marco Longhi Conservative Dudley North

Jack Lopresti Conservative Filton and Bradley Stoke

Tim Loughton Conservative East Worthing and Shoreham

Craig Mackinlay Conservative South Thanet

Cherilyn Mackrory Conservative Truro and Falmouth

Rachel Maclean Conservative Redditch

Alan Mak Conservative Havant

Anthony Mangnall Conservative Totnes

Scott Mann Conservative North Cornwall

Theresa May Conservative Maidenhead

Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland

Paul Maynard Conservative Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Karl McCartney Conservative Lincoln

Stephen McPartland Conservative Stevenage

Esther McVey Conservative Tatton

Mark Menzies Conservative Fylde

Huw Merriman Conservative Bexhill and Battle

Stephen Metcalfe Conservative South Basildon and East Thurrock

Robin Millar Conservative Aberconwy

Amanda Milling Conservative Cannock Chase

Nigel Mills Conservative Amber Valley

Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire

Damien Moore Conservative Southport

Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley

Penny Mordaunt Conservative Portsmouth North

Anne Marie Morris Conservative Newton Abbot

David Morris Conservative Morecambe and Lunesdale

James Morris Conservative Halesowen and Rowley Regis

Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield

Jill Mortimer Conservative Hartlepool

Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills

Kieran Mullan Conservative Crewe and Nantwich

Holly Mumby-Croft Conservative Scunthorpe

David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Sheryll Murray Conservative South East Cornwall

Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire

Robert Neill Conservative Bromley and Chislehurst

Caroline Nokes Conservative Romsey and Southampton North

Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire

Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough

Matthew Offord Conservative Hendon

Guy Opperman Conservative Hexham

Mark Pawsey Conservative Rugby

Mike Penning Conservative Hemel Hempstead

John Penrose Conservative Weston-super-Mare

Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South

Dan Poulter Conservative Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Rebecca Pow Conservative Taunton Deane

Victoria Prentis Conservative Banbury

Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin

Tom Pursglove Conservative Corby

Jeremy Quin Conservative Horsham

Tom Randall Conservative Gedling

John Redwood Conservative Wokingham

Jacob Rees-Mogg Conservative North East Somerset

Nicola Richards Conservative West Bromwich East

Angela Richardson Conservative Guildford

Laurence Robertson Conservative Tewkesbury

Mary Robinson Conservative Cheadle

Lee Rowley Conservative North East Derbyshire

Dean Russell Conservative Watford

David Rutley Conservative Macclesfield

Gary Sambrook Conservative Birmingham, Northfield

Selaine Saxby Conservative North Devon

Paul Scully Conservative Sutton and Cheam

Bob Seely Conservative Isle of Wight

Andrew Selous Conservative South West Bedfordshire

Grant Shapps Conservative Welwyn Hatfield

David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Chloe Smith Conservative Norwich North

Greg Smith Conservative Buckingham

Henry Smith Conservative Crawley

Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon

Royston Smith Conservative Southampton, Itchen

Amanda Solloway Conservative Derby North

Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge

Mark Spencer Conservative Sherwood

Alexander Stafford Conservative Rother Valley

Jane Stevenson Conservative Wolverhampton North East

John Stevenson Conservative Carlisle

Iain Stewart Conservative Milton Keynes South

Gary Streeter Conservative South West Devon

Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon

Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness

Julian Sturdy Conservative York Outer

Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond (Yorks)

James Sunderland Conservative Bracknell

Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West

Robert Syms Conservative Poole

Derek Thomas Conservative St Ives

Maggie Throup Conservative Erewash

Edward Timpson Conservative Eddisbury

Kelly Tolhurst Conservative Rochester and Strood

Justin Tomlinson Conservative North Swindon

Michael Tomlinson Conservative Mid Dorset and North Poole

Craig Tracey Conservative North Warwickshire

Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks

Steve Tuckwell Conservative Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge and Malling

Shailesh Vara Conservative North West Cambridgeshire

Martin Vickers Conservative Cleethorpes

Theresa Villiers Conservative Chipping Barnet

Robin Walker Conservative Worcester

Charles Walker Conservative Broxbourne

Ben Wallace Conservative Wyre and Preston North

Matt Warman Conservative Boston and Skegness

Giles Watling Conservative Clacton

Suzanne Webb Conservative Stourbridge

Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent

Heather Wheeler Conservative South Derbyshire

Craig Whittaker Conservative Calder Valley

John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon

Bill Wiggin Conservative North Herefordshire

James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk

Craig Williams Conservative Montgomeryshire

Gavin Williamson Conservative South Staffordshire

Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam

Jacob Young Conservative Redcar

Nadhim Zahawi Conservative Stratford-on-Avon

Paul Girvan Democratic Unionist Party South Antrim

Ian Paisley Democratic Unionist Party North Antrim

Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford

Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim

Scott Benton Independent Blackpool South

Bob Stewart Independent Beckenham

Robert Largan Conservative High Peak

Mike Wood Conservative Dudley South

MPs with no vote recorded

Nickie Aiken Conservative Cities of London and Westminster

Kemi Badenoch Conservative Saffron Walden

Jake Berry Conservative Rossendale and Darwen

Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands

Graham Brady Conservative Altrincham and Sale West

Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham

Jack Brereton Conservative Stoke-on-Trent South

Steve Brine Conservative Winchester

Paul Bristow Conservative Peterborough

Sara Britcliffe Conservative Hyndburn

Felicity Buchan Conservative Kensington

Robert Buckland Conservative South Swindon

Conor Burns Conservative Bournemouth West

Alun Cairns Conservative Vale of Glamorgan

Maria Caulfield Conservative Lewes

Virginia Crosbie Conservative Ynys Môn

James Daly Conservative Bury North

Michelle Donelan Conservative Chippenham

Flick Drummond Conservative Meon Valley

Mark Eastwood Conservative Dewsbury

Simon Fell Conservative Barrow and Furness

Nusrat Ghani Conservative Wealden

Richard Graham Conservative Gloucester

Chris Heaton-Harris Conservative Daventry

Adam Holloway Conservative Gravesham

John Howell Conservative Henley

Jeremy Hunt Conservative South West Surrey

Ranil Jayawardena Conservative North East Hampshire

Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark

Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Melton

Kate Kniveton Conservative Burton

Kwasi Kwarteng Conservative Spelthorne

Mark Logan Conservative Bolton North East

Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster

Jonathan Lord Conservative Woking

Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire

Julie Marson Conservative Hertford and Stortford

Jason McCartney Conservative Colne Valley

Johnny Mercer Conservative Plymouth, Moor View

Maria Miller Conservative Basingstoke

Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield

Lia Nici Conservative Great Grimsby

Priti Patel Conservative Witham

Andrew Percy Conservative Brigg and Goole

Will Quince Conservative Colchester

Dominic Raab Conservative Esher and Walton

Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford

Douglas Ross Conservative Moray

Alok Sharma Conservative Reading West

Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Elmet and Rothwell

Chris Skidmore Conservative Kingswood

Andrew Stephenson Conservative Pendle

Anne-Marie Trevelyan Conservative Berwick-upon-Tweed

Elizabeth Truss Conservative South West Norfolk

Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton South

Jamie Wallis Conservative Bridgend

William Wragg Conservative Hazel Grove

Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry

Jeffrey M Donaldson Democratic Unionist Party Lagan Valley

Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann

Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East

Nigel Evans Deputy Speaker Ribble Valley

Roger Gale Deputy Speaker North Thanet

Eleanor Laing Deputy Speaker Epping Forest

Rosie Winterton Deputy Speaker Doncaster Central

Crispin Blunt Independent Reigate

Peter Bone Independent Wellingborough

Nicholas Brown Independent Newcastle upon Tyne East

Bambos Charalambous Independent Enfield, Southgate

Geraint Davies Independent Swansea West

Matt Hancock Independent West Suffolk

Julian Knight Independent Solihull

Christina Rees Independent Neath

Rob Roberts Independent Delyn

Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth

Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Bow

Mike Amesbury Labour Weaver Vale

Fleur Anderson Labour Putney

Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower

Jonathan Ashworth Labour Leicester South

Margaret Beckett Labour Derby South

Hilary Benn Labour Leeds Central

Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield, Hallam

Ben Bradshaw Labour Exeter

Kevin Brennan Labour Cardiff West

Lyn Brown Labour West Ham

Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda

Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth

Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth

Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North

Yvette Cooper Labour Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark

John Cryer Labour Leyton and Wanstead

Alex Cunningham Labour Stockton North

Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East

Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire

Wayne David Labour Caerphilly

Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd

Thangam Debbonaire Labour Bristol West

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough

Samantha Dixon Labour City of Chester

Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East

Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth

Rosie Duffield Labour Canterbury

Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey

Maria Eagle Labour Garston and Halewood

Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth

Clive Efford Labour Eltham

Chris Elmore Labour Ogmore

Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall

Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central

Chris Evans Labour Islwyn

Colleen Fletcher Labour Coventry North East

Yvonne Fovargue Labour Makerfield

Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham, Deptford

Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough

Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham, Edgbaston

Mary Glindon Labour North Tyneside

Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South

Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli

Andrew Gwynne Labour Denton and Reddish

Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield, Heeley

Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham, Erdington

Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle

Harriet Harman Labour Camberwell and Peckham

Carolyn Harris Labour Swansea East

Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood

John Healey Labour Wentworth and Dearne

Mark Hendrick Labour Preston

Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch

Margaret Hodge Labour Barking

Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Sunderland West

George Howarth Labour Knowsley

Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley Central

Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North

Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool, Riverside

Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West

Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney

Kevan Jones Labour North Durham

Ruth Jones Labour Newport West

Sarah Jones Labour Croydon Central

Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East

Barbara Keeley Labour Worsley and Eccles South

Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West

Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberavon

Peter Kyle Labour Hove

David Lammy Labour Tottenham

Kim Leadbeater Labour Batley and Spen

Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield

Tony Lloyd Labour Rochdale

Holly Lynch Labour Halifax

Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Neston

Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Ladywood

Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston

Keir Mather Labour Selby and Ainsty

Steve McCabe Labour Birmingham, Selly Oak

Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East

Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden

Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East

Alison McGovern Labour Wirral South

Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North

Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West and Royton

Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North

Edward Miliband Labour Doncaster North

Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport

Jessica Morden Labour Newport East

Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South

Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South

James Murray Labour Ealing North

Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan

Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North

Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North

Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central

Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead

Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West

Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley East

Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich

Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield

Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South

Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport

Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central

Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne

Steve Reed Labour Croydon North

Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and Penge

Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West

Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde

Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston

Matt Rodda Labour Reading East

Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Virendra Sharma Labour Ealing, Southall

Barry Sheerman Labour Huddersfield

Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Kilburn

Jeff Smith Labour Manchester, Withington

Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent

Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South

John Spellar Labour Warley

Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras

Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff Central

Alistair Strathern Labour Mid Bedfordshire

Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North

Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Broughton

Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside

Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West

Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen

Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury

Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East

Derek Twigg Labour Halton

Liz Twist Labour Blaydon

Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South

Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Wood Green

Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston

Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington

Alan Whitehead Labour Southampton, Test

Mick Whitley Labour Birkenhead

Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge

Ian Blackford Scottish National Party Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus

Tommy Sheppard Scottish National Party Edinburgh East

Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone

Mickey Brady Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh

John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North

Michelle Gildernew Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down

Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West

Francie Molloy Sinn Féin Mid Ulster

Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley

Andrew Bridgen The Reclaim Party North West Leicestershire

