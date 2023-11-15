This is how every MP voted on the call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Find out how your MP voted
MPs voted today on whether to call for a ceasefire in Gaza as part of the latest debate on the issue in the House of Commons. The vote was on an amendment to the King’s Speech tabled by the SNP.
The amendment saw MPs vote for or against calling “on the Government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire”.
The Conservative Party whipped its MPs to vote against the motion, while Labour whipped its MPs to abstain.
The amendment fell, with 293 of MPs voting against it, and 125 of MPs voting for it. Notably, 56 Labour MPs defied the party whip and voted for the amendment, including a number of frontbenchers. Some frontbenchers – including Yasmin Qureshi – resigned from their posts in order to vote for the amendment.
The Labour Party tabled a separate amendment which called for a pause in hostilities to allow aid to enter Gaza, but which stopped short of calling for a ceasefire. The Labour amendment was also voted down.
Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the amendment. MPs under ‘no vote recorded’ did not vote on the amendment. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Labour MPs missing from the list. Others will have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote. Some MPs – such as Labour’s Olivia Blake – have publicly explained that they could not attend.
MPs who voted for the ceasefire amendment
- Neale Hanvey Alba Party Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
- Kenny MacAskill Alba Party East Lothian
- Stephen Farry Alliance North Down
- Caroline Lucas Green Party Brighton, Pavilion
- Diane Abbott Independent Hackney North and Stoke Newington
- Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North
- Jonathan Edwards Independent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
- Angus Brendan MacNeil Independent Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Andy McDonald Independent Middlesbrough
- Conor McGinn Independent St Helens North
- Claudia Webbe Independent Leicester East
- Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham, Hall Green
- Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting
- Paula Barker Labour Liverpool, Wavertree
- Apsana Begum Labour Poplar and Limehouse
- Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East
- Paul Blomfield Labour Sheffield Central
- Karen Buck Labour Westminster North
- Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East
- Dawn Butler Labour Brent Central
- Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool, West Derby
- Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham, Hodge Hill
- Dan Carden Labour Liverpool, Walton
- Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham
- Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow
- Jon Cruddas Labour Dagenham and Rainham
- Judith Cummins Labour Bradford South
- Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea
- Peter Dowd Labour Bootle
- Julie Elliott Labour Sunderland Central
- Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham
- Barry Gardiner Labour Brent North
- Margaret Greenwood Labour Wirral West
- Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East
- Kate Hollern Labour Blackburn
- Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South
- Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton
- Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East
- Afzal Khan Labour Manchester, Gorton
- Ian Lavery Labour Wansbeck
- Emma Lewell-Buck Labour South Shields
- Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South
- Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford and Eccles
- Khalid Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Perry Barr
- Rachael Maskell Labour York Central
- John McDonnell Labour Hayes and Harlington
- Ian Mearns Labour Gateshead
- Grahame Morris Labour Easington
- Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton
- Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow
- Sarah Owen Labour Luton North
- Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham, Yardley
- Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South East
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Streatham
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle Labour Brighton, Kemptown
- Naz Shah Labour Bradford West
- Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith
- Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Fleetwood
- Alex Sobel Labour Leeds North West
- Zarah Sultana Labour Coventry South
- Sam Tarry Labour Ilford South
- Stephen Timms Labour East Ham
- Jon Trickett Labour Hemsworth
- Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall South
- Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East
- Beth Winter Labour Cynon Valley
- Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford
- Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland
- Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife
- Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans
- Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton
- Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Somerton and Frome
- Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale
- Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Honiton
- Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham
- Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath
- Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West
- Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon
- Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire
- Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park
- Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
- Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham
- Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion
- Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd
- Hywel Williams Plaid Cymru Arfon
- Hannah Bardell Scottish National Party Livingston
- Mhairi Black Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- Steven Bonnar Scottish National Party Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
- Deidre Brock Scottish National Party Edinburgh North and Leith
- Alan Brown Scottish National Party Kilmarnock and Loudoun
- Amy Callaghan Scottish National Party East Dunbartonshire
- Douglas Chapman Scottish National Party Dunfermline and West Fife
- Joanna Cherry Scottish National Party Edinburgh South West
- Ronnie Cowan Scottish National Party Inverclyde
- Angela Crawley Scottish National Party Lanark and Hamilton East
- Martyn Day Scottish National Party Linlithgow and East Falkirk
- Martin Docherty-Hughes Scottish National Party West Dunbartonshire
- Allan Dorans Scottish National Party Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Marion Fellows Scottish National Party Motherwell and Wishaw
- Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South
- Patricia Gibson Scottish National Party North Ayrshire and Arran
- Patrick Grady Scottish National Party Glasgow North
- Peter Grant Scottish National Party Glenrothes
- Drew Hendry Scottish National Party Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
- Stewart Hosie Scottish National Party Dundee East
- Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee West
- David Linden Scottish National Party Glasgow East
- Stewart Malcolm McDonald Scottish National Party Glasgow South
- Stuart C McDonald Scottish National Party Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
- Anne McLaughlin Scottish National Party Glasgow North East
- John McNally Scottish National Party Falkirk
- Carol Monaghan Scottish National Party Glasgow North West
- John Nicolson Scottish National Party Ochil and South Perthshire
- Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll and Bute
- Kirsten Oswald Scottish National Party East Renfrewshire
- Anum Qaisar Scottish National Party Airdrie and Shotts
- Alyn Smith Scottish National Party Stirling
- Chris Stephens Scottish National Party Glasgow South West
- Alison Thewliss Scottish National Party Glasgow Central
- Owen Thompson Scottish National Party Midlothian
- Richard Thomson Scottish National Party Gordon
- Philippa Whitford Scottish National Party Central Ayrshire
- Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and North Perthshire
- Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle
- Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South
- Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North
- Gavin Newlands Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire North
MPs who voted against the ceasefire amendment
- Bim Afolami Conservative Hitchin and Harpenden
- Adam Afriyie Conservative Windsor
- Peter Aldous Conservative Waveney
- Lucy Allan Conservative Telford
- Lee Anderson Conservative Ashfield
- Stuart Anderson Conservative Wolverhampton South West
- Stuart Andrew Conservative Pudsey
- Caroline Ansell Conservative Eastbourne
- Edward Argar Conservative Charnwood
- Sarah Atherton Conservative Wrexham
- Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle
- Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington
- Richard Bacon Conservative South Norfolk
- Shaun Bailey Conservative West Bromwich West
- Siobhan Baillie Conservative Stroud
- Duncan Baker Conservative North Norfolk
- Steve Baker Conservative Wycombe
- Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire
- Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire
- John Baron Conservative Basildon and Billericay
- Simon Baynes Conservative Clwyd South
- Aaron Bell Conservative Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Paul Beresford Conservative Mole Valley
- Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden
- Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East
- Peter Bottomley Conservative Worthing West
- Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Ben Bradley Conservative Mansfield
- Anthony Browne Conservative South Cambridgeshire
- Fiona Bruce Conservative Congleton
- Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar
- Rob Butler Conservative Aylesbury
- Lisa Cameron Conservative East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
- Andy Carter Conservative Warrington South
- James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk
- William Cash Conservative Stone
- Miriam Cates Conservative Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Alex Chalk Conservative Cheltenham
- Rehman Chishti Conservative Gillingham and Rainham
- Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch
- Jo Churchill Conservative Bury St Edmunds
- Greg Clark Conservative Tunbridge Wells
- Simon Clarke Conservative Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- Theo Clarke Conservative Stafford
- Brendan Clarke-Smith Conservative Bassetlaw
- Chris Clarkson Conservative Heywood and Middleton
- James Cleverly Conservative Braintree
- Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative The Cotswolds
- Thérèse Coffey Conservative Suffolk Coastal
- Elliot Colburn Conservative Carshalton and Wallington
- Damian Collins Conservative Folkestone and Hythe
- Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire
- Robert Courts Conservative Witney
- Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey
- Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and West Devon
- Stephen Crabb Conservative Preseli Pembrokeshire
- Tracey Crouch Conservative Chatham and Aylesford
- David T C Davies Conservative Monmouth
- James Davies Conservative Vale of Clwyd
- Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Stamford
- Mims Davies Conservative Mid Sussex
- Philip Davies Conservative Shipley
- David Davis Conservative Haltemprice and Howden
- Dehenna Davison Conservative Bishop Auckland
- Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport
- Sarah Dines Conservative Derbyshire Dales
- Jonathan Djanogly Conservative Huntingdon
- Leo Docherty Conservative Aldershot
- Steve Double Conservative St Austell and Newquay
- Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere
- Jackie Doyle-Price Conservative Thurrock
- Richard Drax Conservative South Dorset
- James Duddridge Conservative Rochford and Southend East
- David Duguid Conservative Banff and Buchan
- Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green
- Philip Dunne Conservative Ludlow
- Ruth Edwards Conservative Rushcliffe
- Michael Ellis Conservative Northampton North
- Tobias Ellwood Conservative Bournemouth East
- Natalie Elphicke Conservative Dover
- George Eustice Conservative Camborne and Redruth
- Luke Evans Conservative Bosworth
- David Evennett Conservative Bexleyheath and Crayford
- Ben Everitt Conservative Milton Keynes North
- Michael Fabricant Conservative Lichfield
- Laura Farris Conservative Newbury
- Anna Firth Conservative Southend West
- Katherine Fletcher Conservative South Ribble
- Mark Fletcher Conservative Bolsover
- Nick Fletcher Conservative Don Valley
- Vicky Ford Conservative Chelmsford
- Kevin Foster Conservative Torbay
- Liam Fox Conservative North Somerset
- Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford
- Lucy Frazer Conservative South East Cambridgeshire
- George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk
- Mike Freer Conservative Finchley and Golders Green
- Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup
- Richard Fuller Conservative North East Bedfordshire
- Marcus Fysh Conservative Yeovil
- Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest
- Nick Gibb Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
- Peter Gibson Conservative Darlington
- Jo Gideon Conservative Stoke-on-Trent Central
- John Glen Conservative Salisbury
- Robert Goodwill Conservative Scarborough and Whitby
- Michael Gove Conservative Surrey Heath
- Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and The Weald
- James Gray Conservative North Wiltshire
- Chris Grayling Conservative Epsom and Ewell
- Chris Green Conservative Bolton West
- Damian Green Conservative Ashford
- Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs
- James Grundy Conservative Leigh
- Jonathan Gullis Conservative Stoke-on-Trent North
- Robert Halfon Conservative Harlow
- Luke Hall Conservative Thornbury and Yate
- Stephen Hammond Conservative Wimbledon
- Greg Hands Conservative Chelsea and Fulham
- Mark Harper Conservative Forest of Dean
- Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point
- Trudy Harrison Conservative Copeland
- Sally-Ann Hart Conservative Hastings and Rye
- Simon Hart Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
- John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings
- Oliver Heald Conservative North East Hertfordshire
- James Heappey Conservative Wells
- Gordon Henderson Conservative Sittingbourne and Sheppey
- Darren Henry Conservative Broxtowe
- Antony Higginbotham Conservative Burnley
- Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire
- Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset
- Richard Holden Conservative North West Durham
- Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton
- Philip Hollobone Conservative Kettering
- Paul Holmes Conservative Eastleigh
- Paul Howell Conservative Sedgefield
- Nigel Huddleston Conservative Mid Worcestershire
- Neil Hudson Conservative Penrith and The Border
- Eddie Hughes Conservative Walsall North
- Jane Hunt Conservative Loughborough
- Tom Hunt Conservative Ipswich
- Alister Jack Conservative Dumfries and Galloway
- Sajid Javid Conservative Bromsgrove
- Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex
- Mark Jenkinson Conservative Workington
- Andrea Jenkyns Conservative Morley and Outwood
- Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham
- Gareth Johnson Conservative Dartford
- David Johnston Conservative Wantage
- Andrew Jones Conservative Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Fay Jones Conservative Brecon and Radnorshire
- David Jones Conservative Clwyd West
- Marcus Jones Conservative Nuneaton
- Simon Jupp Conservative East Devon
- Daniel Kawczynski Conservative Shrewsbury and Atcham
- Gillian Keegan Conservative Chichester
- Greg Knight Conservative East Yorkshire
- Danny Kruger Conservative Devizes
- John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- Pauline Latham Conservative Mid Derbyshire
- Andrea Leadsom Conservative South Northamptonshire
- Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough
- Ian Levy Conservative Blyth Valley
- Andrew Lewer Conservative Northampton South
- Brandon Lewis Conservative Great Yarmouth
- Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East
- Ian Liddell-Grainger Conservative Bridgwater and West Somerset
- Chris Loder Conservative West Dorset
- Marco Longhi Conservative Dudley North
- Jack Lopresti Conservative Filton and Bradley Stoke
- Tim Loughton Conservative East Worthing and Shoreham
- Craig Mackinlay Conservative South Thanet
- Cherilyn Mackrory Conservative Truro and Falmouth
- Rachel Maclean Conservative Redditch
- Alan Mak Conservative Havant
- Anthony Mangnall Conservative Totnes
- Scott Mann Conservative North Cornwall
- Theresa May Conservative Maidenhead
- Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland
- Paul Maynard Conservative Blackpool North and Cleveleys
- Karl McCartney Conservative Lincoln
- Stephen McPartland Conservative Stevenage
- Esther McVey Conservative Tatton
- Mark Menzies Conservative Fylde
- Huw Merriman Conservative Bexhill and Battle
- Stephen Metcalfe Conservative South Basildon and East Thurrock
- Robin Millar Conservative Aberconwy
- Amanda Milling Conservative Cannock Chase
- Nigel Mills Conservative Amber Valley
- Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire
- Damien Moore Conservative Southport
- Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley
- Penny Mordaunt Conservative Portsmouth North
- Anne Marie Morris Conservative Newton Abbot
- David Morris Conservative Morecambe and Lunesdale
- James Morris Conservative Halesowen and Rowley Regis
- Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield
- Jill Mortimer Conservative Hartlepool
- Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills
- Kieran Mullan Conservative Crewe and Nantwich
- Holly Mumby-Croft Conservative Scunthorpe
- David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Sheryll Murray Conservative South East Cornwall
- Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire
- Robert Neill Conservative Bromley and Chislehurst
- Caroline Nokes Conservative Romsey and Southampton North
- Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire
- Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough
- Matthew Offord Conservative Hendon
- Guy Opperman Conservative Hexham
- Mark Pawsey Conservative Rugby
- Mike Penning Conservative Hemel Hempstead
- John Penrose Conservative Weston-super-Mare
- Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South
- Dan Poulter Conservative Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
- Rebecca Pow Conservative Taunton Deane
- Victoria Prentis Conservative Banbury
- Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin
- Tom Pursglove Conservative Corby
- Jeremy Quin Conservative Horsham
- Tom Randall Conservative Gedling
- John Redwood Conservative Wokingham
- Jacob Rees-Mogg Conservative North East Somerset
- Nicola Richards Conservative West Bromwich East
- Angela Richardson Conservative Guildford
- Laurence Robertson Conservative Tewkesbury
- Mary Robinson Conservative Cheadle
- Lee Rowley Conservative North East Derbyshire
- Dean Russell Conservative Watford
- David Rutley Conservative Macclesfield
- Gary Sambrook Conservative Birmingham, Northfield
- Selaine Saxby Conservative North Devon
- Paul Scully Conservative Sutton and Cheam
- Bob Seely Conservative Isle of Wight
- Andrew Selous Conservative South West Bedfordshire
- Grant Shapps Conservative Welwyn Hatfield
- David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
- Chloe Smith Conservative Norwich North
- Greg Smith Conservative Buckingham
- Henry Smith Conservative Crawley
- Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon
- Royston Smith Conservative Southampton, Itchen
- Amanda Solloway Conservative Derby North
- Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge
- Mark Spencer Conservative Sherwood
- Alexander Stafford Conservative Rother Valley
- Jane Stevenson Conservative Wolverhampton North East
- John Stevenson Conservative Carlisle
- Iain Stewart Conservative Milton Keynes South
- Gary Streeter Conservative South West Devon
- Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon
- Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness
- Julian Sturdy Conservative York Outer
- Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond (Yorks)
- James Sunderland Conservative Bracknell
- Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West
- Robert Syms Conservative Poole
- Derek Thomas Conservative St Ives
- Maggie Throup Conservative Erewash
- Edward Timpson Conservative Eddisbury
- Kelly Tolhurst Conservative Rochester and Strood
- Justin Tomlinson Conservative North Swindon
- Michael Tomlinson Conservative Mid Dorset and North Poole
- Craig Tracey Conservative North Warwickshire
- Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks
- Steve Tuckwell Conservative Uxbridge and South Ruislip
- Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge and Malling
- Shailesh Vara Conservative North West Cambridgeshire
- Martin Vickers Conservative Cleethorpes
- Theresa Villiers Conservative Chipping Barnet
- Robin Walker Conservative Worcester
- Charles Walker Conservative Broxbourne
- Ben Wallace Conservative Wyre and Preston North
- Matt Warman Conservative Boston and Skegness
- Giles Watling Conservative Clacton
- Suzanne Webb Conservative Stourbridge
- Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent
- Heather Wheeler Conservative South Derbyshire
- Craig Whittaker Conservative Calder Valley
- John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon
- Bill Wiggin Conservative North Herefordshire
- James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk
- Craig Williams Conservative Montgomeryshire
- Gavin Williamson Conservative South Staffordshire
- Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam
- Jacob Young Conservative Redcar
- Nadhim Zahawi Conservative Stratford-on-Avon
- Paul Girvan Democratic Unionist Party South Antrim
- Ian Paisley Democratic Unionist Party North Antrim
- Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford
- Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim
- Scott Benton Independent Blackpool South
- Bob Stewart Independent Beckenham
- Robert Largan Conservative High Peak
- Mike Wood Conservative Dudley South
MPs with no vote recorded
- Nickie Aiken Conservative Cities of London and Westminster
- Kemi Badenoch Conservative Saffron Walden
- Jake Berry Conservative Rossendale and Darwen
- Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands
- Graham Brady Conservative Altrincham and Sale West
- Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham
- Jack Brereton Conservative Stoke-on-Trent South
- Steve Brine Conservative Winchester
- Paul Bristow Conservative Peterborough
- Sara Britcliffe Conservative Hyndburn
- Felicity Buchan Conservative Kensington
- Robert Buckland Conservative South Swindon
- Conor Burns Conservative Bournemouth West
- Alun Cairns Conservative Vale of Glamorgan
- Maria Caulfield Conservative Lewes
- Virginia Crosbie Conservative Ynys Môn
- James Daly Conservative Bury North
- Michelle Donelan Conservative Chippenham
- Flick Drummond Conservative Meon Valley
- Mark Eastwood Conservative Dewsbury
- Simon Fell Conservative Barrow and Furness
- Nusrat Ghani Conservative Wealden
- Richard Graham Conservative Gloucester
- Chris Heaton-Harris Conservative Daventry
- Adam Holloway Conservative Gravesham
- John Howell Conservative Henley
- Jeremy Hunt Conservative South West Surrey
- Ranil Jayawardena Conservative North East Hampshire
- Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark
- Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Melton
- Kate Kniveton Conservative Burton
- Kwasi Kwarteng Conservative Spelthorne
- Mark Logan Conservative Bolton North East
- Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster
- Jonathan Lord Conservative Woking
- Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire
- Julie Marson Conservative Hertford and Stortford
- Jason McCartney Conservative Colne Valley
- Johnny Mercer Conservative Plymouth, Moor View
- Maria Miller Conservative Basingstoke
- Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield
- Lia Nici Conservative Great Grimsby
- Priti Patel Conservative Witham
- Andrew Percy Conservative Brigg and Goole
- Will Quince Conservative Colchester
- Dominic Raab Conservative Esher and Walton
- Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford
- Douglas Ross Conservative Moray
- Alok Sharma Conservative Reading West
- Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Elmet and Rothwell
- Chris Skidmore Conservative Kingswood
- Andrew Stephenson Conservative Pendle
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan Conservative Berwick-upon-Tweed
- Elizabeth Truss Conservative South West Norfolk
- Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton South
- Jamie Wallis Conservative Bridgend
- William Wragg Conservative Hazel Grove
- Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry
- Jeffrey M Donaldson Democratic Unionist Party Lagan Valley
- Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann
- Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East
- Nigel Evans Deputy Speaker Ribble Valley
- Roger Gale Deputy Speaker North Thanet
- Eleanor Laing Deputy Speaker Epping Forest
- Rosie Winterton Deputy Speaker Doncaster Central
- Crispin Blunt Independent Reigate
- Peter Bone Independent Wellingborough
- Nicholas Brown Independent Newcastle upon Tyne East
- Bambos Charalambous Independent Enfield, Southgate
- Geraint Davies Independent Swansea West
- Matt Hancock Independent West Suffolk
- Julian Knight Independent Solihull
- Christina Rees Independent Neath
- Rob Roberts Independent Delyn
- Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth
- Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Bow
- Mike Amesbury Labour Weaver Vale
- Fleur Anderson Labour Putney
- Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower
- Jonathan Ashworth Labour Leicester South
- Margaret Beckett Labour Derby South
- Hilary Benn Labour Leeds Central
- Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield, Hallam
- Ben Bradshaw Labour Exeter
- Kevin Brennan Labour Cardiff West
- Lyn Brown Labour West Ham
- Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda
- Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth
- Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth
- Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North
- Yvette Cooper Labour Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
- Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark
- John Cryer Labour Leyton and Wanstead
- Alex Cunningham Labour Stockton North
- Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East
- Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire
- Wayne David Labour Caerphilly
- Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd
- Thangam Debbonaire Labour Bristol West
- Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough
- Samantha Dixon Labour City of Chester
- Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East
- Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth
- Rosie Duffield Labour Canterbury
- Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey
- Maria Eagle Labour Garston and Halewood
- Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth
- Clive Efford Labour Eltham
- Chris Elmore Labour Ogmore
- Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall
- Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central
- Chris Evans Labour Islwyn
- Colleen Fletcher Labour Coventry North East
- Yvonne Fovargue Labour Makerfield
- Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham, Deptford
- Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
- Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham, Edgbaston
- Mary Glindon Labour North Tyneside
- Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South
- Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli
- Andrew Gwynne Labour Denton and Reddish
- Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield, Heeley
- Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham, Erdington
- Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
- Harriet Harman Labour Camberwell and Peckham
- Carolyn Harris Labour Swansea East
- Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood
- John Healey Labour Wentworth and Dearne
- Mark Hendrick Labour Preston
- Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch
- Margaret Hodge Labour Barking
- Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Sunderland West
- George Howarth Labour Knowsley
- Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley Central
- Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North
- Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool, Riverside
- Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West
- Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
- Kevan Jones Labour North Durham
- Ruth Jones Labour Newport West
- Sarah Jones Labour Croydon Central
- Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East
- Barbara Keeley Labour Worsley and Eccles South
- Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West
- Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberavon
- Peter Kyle Labour Hove
- David Lammy Labour Tottenham
- Kim Leadbeater Labour Batley and Spen
- Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield
- Tony Lloyd Labour Rochdale
- Holly Lynch Labour Halifax
- Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Neston
- Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Ladywood
- Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston
- Keir Mather Labour Selby and Ainsty
- Steve McCabe Labour Birmingham, Selly Oak
- Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East
- Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden
- Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East
- Alison McGovern Labour Wirral South
- Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North
- Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West and Royton
- Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North
- Edward Miliband Labour Doncaster North
- Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport
- Jessica Morden Labour Newport East
- Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South
- Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South
- James Murray Labour Ealing North
- Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan
- Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North
- Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North
- Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central
- Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead
- Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West
- Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley East
- Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich
- Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield
- Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South
- Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport
- Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central
- Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne
- Steve Reed Labour Croydon North
- Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and Penge
- Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West
- Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde
- Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston
- Matt Rodda Labour Reading East
- Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen and Hamilton West
- Virendra Sharma Labour Ealing, Southall
- Barry Sheerman Labour Huddersfield
- Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Kilburn
- Jeff Smith Labour Manchester, Withington
- Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent
- Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South
- John Spellar Labour Warley
- Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras
- Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff Central
- Alistair Strathern Labour Mid Bedfordshire
- Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North
- Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Broughton
- Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside
- Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West
- Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen
- Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury
- Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East
- Derek Twigg Labour Halton
- Liz Twist Labour Blaydon
- Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South
- Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Wood Green
- Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston
- Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington
- Alan Whitehead Labour Southampton, Test
- Mick Whitley Labour Birkenhead
- Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge
- Ian Blackford Scottish National Party Ross, Skye and Lochaber
- Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus
- Tommy Sheppard Scottish National Party Edinburgh East
- Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone
- Mickey Brady Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh
- John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North
- Michelle Gildernew Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone
- Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down
- Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West
- Francie Molloy Sinn Féin Mid Ulster
- Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley
- Andrew Bridgen The Reclaim Party North West Leicestershire
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
