3 things we learnt from Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement

So, yet more spending cuts, a higher tax burden and cruel policies towards the vulnerable. The same old Tories.
Beginning his autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt started with the claim ‘I come today with good news’. Here was a Chancellor, keen to paint a rosy picture of just how well it was all going and why he was on the side of ordinary people. It seems as though Hunt is living in an alternative reality. For it’s not as great as he would like us to believe.
While the chancellor is keen to portray a rosy picture of Tory spending plans, describing himself as a compassionate Conservative, recommitting to 1% a year public spending increases in the latter years of the decade, what that amounts to in reality is a real terms cut in unprotected government departments.
Hunt is keen to portray the Tories and himself as yet another ‘tax cutting Chancellor’ on the side of ordinary people, yet new figures from the OBR show that the overall tax burden is expected to significantly increase under Sunak to a postwar high.
The nasty party also announced today that it would be bringing in more severe benefit sanctions and harsher measures for people on out-of-work disability benefits, which has received widespread condemnation.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of billionaires or big business. Our campaigning, hard-hitting journalism depends on the kind and generous support of people like you.
Your support can fund more reporting, spread the left's ideas to an ever bigger audience and hold the right to account. We can't do this without you.
