Unions condemn Health Secretary’s plan to ban trans women from female wards

'Deflection politics at its very worst’

Unions representing health workers have blasted Steve Barclay for playing ‘deflection politics’ as he announced plans to prevent trans women from using female-only hospital wards.

The UK’s largest union Unison commented that it was ‘deflection politics at its very worst’ whilst the RCN nurses’ union accused the Health Secretary of playing politics at the ‘expense of people’s health’.

In his speech at the Tory conference, Barclay failed to acknowledge any real issues facing the NHS, such as growing waiting lists, lengthening ambulance delays, nurse vacancies, worsening strike relations and a collapsing social care system.

“This is what should be keeping the health secretary awake at night,” wrote Unison head of health Sara Gorton.

“These are the problems the government could and should be acting on. Not trying to bar trans women from female-only wards.”

However, the Health Secretary instead took the time to single out trans people and bring the culture wars to the NHS, in what he called a proposal against “wokery”.

“The Health Secretary should not play politics and court controversy at the expense of people’s health and good care, including plans that can actively deter trans individuals from accessing services,” said RCN Chief Nurse, Professor Nicola Ranger.

LGBTQ+ campaign group African Rainbow Family said Barclay’s plan will, “only further the health injustices faced by many trans people in the UK.”

Whilst Stonewall said it was “a cynical attempt by the Secretary of State to ‘look busy’ instead of getting on with the graft of implementing the Women’s Health Strategy.”

The organisation added the policy would, “restrict access to healthcare for trans women, by making it humiliating and dangerous.”

Campaigners have said they will work hard to oppose these changes when consultation begins. But Tory MPs have long been using debates around trans people to stoke culture wars and deflect from their party failures.

As trans people continually find themselves at the receiving end of Tory MP and right-wing media debates about them. With speeches at this year’s Tory Party conference no exception.

Rishi Sunak felt the need to bring transphobia into his speech suggesting people were being “bullied into believing people can be any sex they want”, which received cheers from the audience, who appeared to revel in the fearmongering.

Whilst a Tory London Assembly chairman denounced Suella Braverman’s speech as homophobic and transphobic, after he was forcibly removed for airing his thoughts during the speech.

Senior Tory Andrew Boff told PA that Braverman was: “Vilifying gay people and trans people by this attack on LBGT ideology, or gender ideology.”

Huge crowds came together earlier this week for a ‘Stand Against Suella’ protest against Suella Braverman’s recent anti-LGBTQ+ comments. With a massive turnout signifying how the public will continue to come together and hold the government to account against discrimination.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues

