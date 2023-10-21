Rishi Sunak ignites outpour of anger for telling Israel ‘We want you to win’

‘Nobody wins when the scale of human suffering, devastation and pain is so vast and relentless.’

As part of a two-day tour of the Middle East this week to meet with political leaders, Rishi Sunak held a joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. The Israeli prime minister is facing criticism at home for failure to anticipate Hamas’s attacks and for his government’s expansionist policies which have intensified tensions with Palestine.

In rhetoric recalling Winston Churchill, Sunak said he was “proud to stand you [Netanyahu] in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend.” He said Israel has both a “right and duty” to “go after” Hamas to restore its security. He also thanked Netanyahu for the country’s support in attempting to free British nationals who are reportedly being held hostage by Hamas.

“The last thing for me to close on is this: you describe this as Israel’s darkest hour. Well then it is for me to say I’m proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people. And we also want you to win,” said the British prime minister.

The comments, made just days after a hospital was bombed in Gaza, which is believed to have killed between 100 and 300 people, ignited an outpour of anger.

Oxfam condemned the language the prime minister used as “wrong” and criticised him for failing to call for a ceasefire.

“Nobody wins when the scale of human suffering, devastation and pain is so vast and relentless,” said the charity.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said that Sunak’s comments were “providing endorsement for Israel to continue its massacres.”

PSC director Ben Jamal said the PM was “endorsing the complete abandonment of international law and the committing of war crimes.”

“The only useful thing his visit could achieve would be to insist Israel call a ceasefire, end the siege of Gaza and allow full humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza.

“That he won’t do so is to his eternal shame,” he said.

Many shared their dismay of the comments online. Posting on X, one user wrote:

“We want you to win” Rishi Sunak tells Israel leader Netanyahu. Win what? This isn’t toy soldiers, this isn’t a game? There will never be any winners, you stupid, unqualified, unelected, ridiculous, irrelevant, irresponsible and silly man.”

Another wrote: “This is the problem of someone with zero political ability getting involved in war – there has to be a winner – not a thought about trying to achieve peaceful resolution.”

“Lives are not political footballs, this is not a game. Nobody wins in war. I feel sick,” wrote another dismayed observer.

Sunak’s comments came as calls mount for a ceasefire in Gaza. A new poll found the overwhelming majority of the British public would support a ceasefire. According to the poll from YouGov, 56 percent of the public think there definitely should be a ceasefire in Gaza, with 18 percent thinking there probably should.

A growing number of high-profile political figures are joining calls for an immediate ceasefire, with climate activist Greta Thunberg being the latest. She joins a group of more than 50 British MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, Caroline Lucas and John McDonnell, who have signed an Early Day Motion in parliament calling on the UK government to push for “immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities” and an “end to the total siege of Gaza.”

“The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” said Thunberg.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

Image credit: YouTube screen grab