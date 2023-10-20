Greta Thunberg joins calls for Gaza ceasefire

"Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza"

The climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Posting on her twitter account 270 weeks after she first refused to attend school on a Friday, which sparked the global school strikes movement, Thunberg said “today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza”.

Thunberg’s tweet included a photo of her holding a sign which reads “Stand with Gaza”. Other campaigners are also in the photo, with signs reading “Free Palestine”, “This Jew stands with Palestine”, and “Climate justice now!”

“The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected”, Thunberg said.

Thunberg’s call comes after more than 50 British MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, Caroline Lucas and John McDonnell signed an Early Day Motion in parliament calling on the UK government to push for “immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities” and an “end to the total siege of Gaza”.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Stefan Muller – Creative Commons