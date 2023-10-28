Piers Morgan gets repeatedly grilled by pro-Palestine guests on his ‘Uncensored’ show

'Lowkey has just destroyed Piers Morgan. We love to see this.'

The normally unflappable TalkTV host has had something of a hammering these past couple of weeks, unable to make any real comebacks to guests defending the Palestinian cause.

The latest clip of a squirming Morgan that went viral, was of an interview with rapper Lowkey, who accused the outspoken host and the corporate media of pro-Israel bias. The rapper gave a detailed explanation of some of the history and context behind the conflict. The discussion got quite heated, and Lowkey told Morgan: “This is not journalism. I am being censored. You talk about uncensored, this is censorship!”

Many shared their approval of the artist’s comments on social media.

“Lowkey has just destroyed Piers Morgan. We love to see this,” posted Rachel Swindon.

“Lowkey utterly destroys Piers Morgan in a blistering reply. To be fair, Piers Morgan didn’t stand a chance. He only has lies and a line which he doesn’t truly believe to follow. Lowkey has truth and passion and anger and righteousness… and the words just flow,” was another comment.

The grilling followed a similar scene in a discussion with Mohammed Hijab, an Oxford graduate and philosopher of religion. The interview started badly for Morgan, with Hijab questioning why he had been introduced as ‘controversial.’ The stuttering start continued for much of the debate as the pair discussed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Morgan barely able to get a word in.

“Why are you stuttering,” asked Hijab, to which his host replied: “I’m not stuttering. You’re contesting every single thing I’m saying here.” “That’s the point of an argument,” answered his guest.

Viewers were quick to share their approval.

“Mohammad Hijab left no chance for Piers Morgan to twist the narrative,” was a comment on X.

In another debate on Israel, Turkish-American political commentator and media host Cenk Uygur, also destroyed Morgan. The creator of The Young Turks, an American left-wing, sociopolitical, progressive news and commentary program, said:

“I think what Hamas did was disgusting, I cry for those Israeli innocent civilians, but do I see you guys crying for Palestinians?

“I have had enough of the bigotry and Muslims and Palestinians, and I need you to speak out against that, instead of covering every outrageous atrocious action of the right-wing government of Israel and going and going oh it’s antisemitism.”

Put perhaps the biggest roasting Morgan got when discussing the Israel/Hamas conflict came from Bassem Youssef, an Egyptian comedian, TV host and surgeon.

Youssef used dark humour to highlight the importance of fair representation when reporting on the conflict.

“Those Palestinians, they’re very dramatic. ‘Ah, Israel is killing us,’ but they never die,” he satirically told Morgan. “I mean, they always come back. They’re very difficult to kill, very difficult people to kill. I know, because I’m married to one. I tried many times. I try to get to her every time, but she uses our kids as human shields.”

Morgan didn’t know quite how to respond, noting that: “Hamas is dedicated to the complete eradication of Jewish people,” to which Youssef hit back: “I am not the spokesperson for Hamas.”

The host interrupted to clarify he wasn’t implying that Youssef was.

“Why do you keep asking me about Hamas? I f***ing hate them. F*** Hamas.”

Racking up more than 18 million views in less than a week on YouTube, Youssef became the most-watched guest on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show.

It has been announced that he will return for ‘round 2’ on October 31.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward