TUC Congress: Unions back motion to push Labour to repeal all anti-union laws

A future Labour government should repeal ALL anti-trade union laws, unions demand

Union delegates have voted through a motion calling for the General Council to push a future Labour government to repeal all anti-trade union laws within 12 months of gaining office.

The motion, passed in the TUC Congress, calls on the General Council to push the Labour government to repeal all anti-trade union laws within 12 months, if elected in the next two years.

Forwarded by Unite the union, the ‘trade union and employment rights’ motion also called for the General Council to campaign to repeal all current anti-trade union legislation, for the devolution of employment law to Scotland and for the introduction of a bill of rights providing positive employment and trade union rights.

The motion noted the ‘renewed attack on trade union rights including proposals to undermine industrial action in the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill and calls for the repeal of all anti-union laws’.

Union delegates passed the motion, which also condemned further laws undermining trade union movement such as the Public Order Bill and the Retained EU Law Bill.

The Congress backed the notion that attacks on trade union rights and on employment rights were also more widely demonstrative of the case for the devolution of employment law, and support the current Scottish Parliaments view towards this.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues

