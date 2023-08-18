A level results reveal widening gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students

'Initial data show some worrying trends for educational inequality, with potential long-term implications for social mobility.'

Educational inequalities continue to widen in the UK, after the latest analysis of A-level results showed a widening gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students.

According to analysis of the results by the Sutton Trust, the country’s leading social mobility charity, there are significant regional differences in attainment as well as between state schools and private schools.

Head of Research & Policy at the Sutton Trust, Rebecca Montacute, said: “This year’s results are a major milestone for this year group, after years of disruption throughout key parts of their education due to the pandemic, followed quickly by the cost of living crisis – with the lowest income young people hardest hit.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the huge challenges this cohort has faced, initial data show some worrying trends for educational inequality, with potential long-term implications for social mobility.”

The latest results showed that the gap between state and private schools has widened since 2019, A*/A grades at independent schools are up by almost 3 percentage points (2.6) to 47.4%, while at comprehensives the increase was 1.9 percentage points (up to 22%), and at academies only 1.4 percentage points (up to 25.4%)

The trust also added: “Concerningly, regional gaps within England have widened. The proportion of students gaining A and above has fallen the most in the North East (down from 23% to 22%, a fall since 2019 of 1 percentage point, or pp for short), and has also fallen slightly in Yorkshire and the Humber (down -0.2pp from 23.2% to 23%).

“Conversely, rates of top grades have actually increased in several regions compared to pre-pandemic, including London, where it’s gone up from 26.9% to 30%, an increase of 3.1pp, and in the South East, where it’s gone up from 28.3% to 30.3%, and increase of 2pp.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.