New school uniform donation scheme launched to help families struggling with the cost of living

Pupils attending school with inadequate uniform is one of the most visible effects of child poverty.

Finding the money for new school uniforms is challenging for many families, more so now that the cost of living is becoming increasingly expensive, and income is not rising at the same rate.

Research shows that four in 10 parents will struggle to pay for their child’s uniform this year due to the cost-of-living crisis. The study, compiled by pub retailer and brewer, Greene King, found that 30 percent of parents were having to cut back on meals to be able to afford school uniform. 65 percent of the parents surveyed said that school uniform is the costliest element of sending children back to school.

Pupils attending school with inadequate uniform is one of the most visible effects of child poverty. During the pandemic, 400,000 children were pulled out of poverty, largely because of the government’s £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit. However, the measure was temporary, and the withdrawal of the £20 increase in October 2021, followed by the onset of a major cost-of-living crisis, meant the progress was pushed firmly into reverse.

According to figures by Action for Children, there are 4,200,000 children now living in poverty in the UK.

In a bid to help families struggling with the cost of living have access to school uniforms before they return to school in September, a new school uniform donation scheme has been launched across the country.

Wacky Warehouse, the soft play and activity centre chain, has launched the scheme. The six-week programme starts on July 17 and runs until September 3. During this time, parents and guardians can visit their local Wacky Warehouse and donate any old or unused school uniforms. Items such as shirts, trousers, blazers, skirts, and more, will be collected through the scheme and donated to the local partner charities that have been nominated by each site.

Wacky Warehouse has partnered with child psychologist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos. Speaking of the initiative, Dr Papadopoulos said: “School uniform is an important part of the back-to-school season and can help children feel comfortable, at ease and like they truly ‘belong’ in their new surroundings. However, now more than ever, families are facing soaring costs, making it extremely challenging to afford.

“Adopting a solution-focused approach by planning ahead as much as possible and exploring cost-cutting measures is a great way to take control of the situation. Connecting with your local community and any schemes or initiatives available can also help to ease any concerns and open the conversation with likeminded people who may also be feeling the same way.

“That’s why uniform donation schemes, like the one being organised by Wacky Warehouse, are such a welcome and timely initiative for those struggling to afford the expensive back to school season. I’d encourage everyone who is able to, to donate to their local site and give what they can,” the child psychologist added.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

