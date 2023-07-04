Matt Goodwin ridiculed over bizarre claim in new video

"First rule of politics: learn how to count".

Following the publication of his latest book – Values, Voice and Virtue – earlier this year, Matt Goodwin has become a significant figure in political debate in the UK. Goodwin – a professor of politics at the University of Kent – argues that a ‘new elite’ has emerged in Britain, which is central to the running of the country’s political and media institutions. His core contention is that this ‘elite’ is drawn from a particular class in society and that its supposed liberalism on issues like migration and LGBTIQA+ rights are divorced from the values of most of the electorate.

The thesis has been highly contentious, not least because the government of the day has shown itself to be anything but liberal on these issues. Goodwin has also faced criticism for appearing to suggest that left wing liberals have more influence over British society than – for example – landlords, billionaires or the right wing press.

With that book behind him though, Goodwin appears to be starting a new initiative. In a video released on Twitter today, he claimed to be “building a community of people” who want to combat the supposed rise of the ‘new elite’. It is not yet clear what this ‘community of people’ is or what Goodwin intends for it to do.

Naturally, that video attracted heavy criticism in the vein of that levelled against his most recent book, given its opening railed against ‘mass uncontrolled immigration’, ‘stifling political correctness’, ‘British workers’ not being prioritised and education on ‘race, sex and gender’ in schools. The broadcaster Richard Bacon, for example, tweeted: “God I hate this stuff so much. He could save himself a lot of time here by just saying “I preferred it when everyone was white, Christian and straight”.”

One specific claim that Goodwin makes in the video has been met with ridicule. That claim doesn’t relate to his theories about how the country is run. Instead, it’s about his own background and career.

In the video, Goodwin says: “I’ve been a university professor for more than 20 years.” For that claim to be true, Goodwin – who is 41 – would need to have become a professor in his early twenties.

The truth, as Andrew Russell – a politics professor at the University of Liverpool – has pointed out, is that Goodwin actually became a professor in 2015. That’s eight years ago, not ‘more than 20’.

Russell went on to mock Goodwin’s claim, saying: “First rule of politics: learn how to count””, and “20 years ago he didn’t even have a BA and the New Elite were just some indie band he thought hadn’t gotten enough hype”.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Twitter screengrab

