Zac Goldsmith resigns with damning letter condemning government ‘apathy’ on climate crisis

Rishi Sunak won't enjoy reading this resignation letter

Zac Goldsmith has resigned as a foreign minister this morning. The Tory peer issued a damning letter tendering his resignation in which he accused the government of ‘apathy’ on the climate crisis.

Goldsmith’s ministerial brief covered international environmental issues.

Goldsmith’s letter laid into prime minister Rishi Sunak’s record on environmental issues, saying he was ‘horrified’ by the direction of the government. He went on to accuse the government of having ‘abandoned’ commitments on environmental issues, saying they have ‘ground to a standstill’.

Goldsmith wrote: “The UK has visibly stepped of the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature.” He added a strong criticism of Sunak himself, saying: “Only last week you seemingly chose to attend the party of a media baron rather than attend a critically important environment summit in Paris that only the UK could have co-led.”

In the most withering criticism of Sunak, Goldsmith wrote: “The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested. That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis.”

Goldsmith’s resignation comes after the government’s own advisors – the Climate Change Committee – issued a damning verdict on its performance on the climate crisis.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.