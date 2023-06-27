Union leader condemns Tory MP and former teacher following outrage over Tweet

'Teachers would never behave like this'

The joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) has joined in the heavy criticism of a Tweet made by Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, saying it is not the actions of a teacher.

The Tory MP and former teacher was accused of mocking a woman’s mental health challenges on social media, in his response to a Tweet made by a vocal government critic about being supported by the Samaritans.

The political commentator, who goes by the Twitter name Supertanskiii, wrote a thank you message to a Samaritans volunteer at Glastonbury who asked if she was ok. She went on to mention Tory cuts to NHS funding and its effects on mental health services.

In response, Clarke-Smith said he was ‘playing the world’s smallest violin’ and called her an ‘vile internet troll’ in a re-tweet. This sparked public outrage, with Labour MPs and broadcasters among those condemning his comment.

Among them was Carol Voderman, who posed a question to Mary Bousted of the NEU, about whether the former teacher should be banned from being with children following his remarks.

Vorderman asked: “Given that he will be a former MP soon and likely go back to teaching, should he be banned from being with children @MaryBoustedNEU.”

Dr Mary Bousted tweeted back: “Teachers would never behave like this. Teachers support and help young people with mental health issues. They do not demean or belittle them.”

Other teachers have been quick to also condemn his remarks and offer further reasons why he is not fit to return to the teaching profession.

One Tweet stated: “Teachers uphold public trust in the profession and maintain high standards of ethics and behaviour, within and outside school. This comes from Part two of the Teachers Standards. He really ought to be familiar with this.”

Another commented: “I have been sworn at, ignored, and disrespected by pupils. But for each and every one of them, my door is open if they are willing to learn, to develop and solve their issues. Belittling those with issues should be beneath us all.”

Tory MP @Bren4Bassetlaw (fed baked beans by spoon by Lee Anderson last wk) berating @supertanskiii for asking @samaritans for help this wkend.

Clarke-Smith wrote: “Vile Internet troll in personal issues shock. Cares little for the welfare of others however when spouting her foul-mouthed bile on twitter. Excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin.”

Which was in response to the Tweet by Supertanskiii: “On a personal level I’d like to say a huge thank you to the lovely man volunteering for samaritans near the Pyramid stage. He noticed that I’d paused near their truck after Lizzo and asked if I was ok. I wasn’t, it meant the world to me. That chat made such a difference.”

She added: “Love Glasto but it’s a battle of endurance especially for those with severe ADHD symptoms but no hope of help due to the Tories decimating the NHS. I cried a lot, both from joy and being overwhelmed. If you’re feeling lost it can feel lonely in a huge crowd of happy people.”

The Tory MP for Bassetlaw appeared in fellow Conservative MP Lee Anderson’s debut GB News show last week, in which he spoon-fed Clarke-Smith cold baked beans, in what makes for some baffling content.

Teachers have announced new strike dates in July, in their ongoing and bitter dispute over pay. Four education unions are all balloting for a further six-month strike mandate which could see strikes continue into the Autumn term.

Unions have expressed anger over the news that ministers may not implement teachers’ pay recommendations from the independent review body which are yet to be announced by the government.

