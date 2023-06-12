The next Labour government must prioritise the well-being of unpaid carers

Each year, unpaid carers save the government a staggering £162 billion, nearly matching the £164 billion allocated to the NHS in 2020-21.

Carleene Lee-Phakoe is a Labour Party Councillor

The passing of Carers Week last week, has resulted in me reflecting on my own journey as a carer. I feel compelled to share some viewpoints that further support the argument for better support and recognition of unpaid carers. The data I share, sheds light on the immense value we bring to society and the urgent need for change.

Recent studies have shown that the economic contribution of unpaid carers in England and Wales is equivalent to funding a second NHS. Each year, unpaid carers save the government a staggering £162 billion, nearly matching the £164 billion allocated to the NHS in 2020-21. This figure alone underscores the magnitude of our impact and the essential role we play in the well-being of our loved ones and society as a whole.

Moreover, over the past decade, the economic value of unpaid carers has witnessed a remarkable surge of 29%. This increase demonstrates the growing importance of our contributions and the significant impact we have on the nation’s economy.

These statistics not only emphasize the invaluable work of unpaid carers but also highlight the urgent need for the next Labour government to step up and provide the support we desperately require. Relying solely on the goodwill of family members like myself is unsustainable. We deserve proper funding, resources, and assistance to ensure that we can fulfill our responsibilities without sacrificing our own well-being.

However, it is disheartening to acknowledge that the Conservative government has failed us, carers, and the individuals we care for. The current system leaves many vulnerable individuals without the certainty of receiving the assistance they need, undermining their dignity and well-being. The lack of investment and support has placed an enormous burden on families, leaving them to navigate a complex and underfunded care landscape.

The next Labour government must do things differently. They must prioritise the well-being of unpaid carers, adequately fund support services, and ensure that every person has access to professional and dignified care. Our loved ones deserve to receive the care they need in a manner that upholds their dignity and quality of life.

During my father’s illness, caring for him was an arduous journey, filled with sleepless nights, ceaseless worry, and an underlying dread of the inevitable. The emotional toll was overwhelming, akin to watching a mighty oak tree weather a relentless storm. But despite the challenges, I wouldn’t trade those precious final months for anything in the world.

My backbone throughout this ordeal was my family—my aunties and grandmother—who stood by my side, offering unwavering support. Their dedication and love were instrumental in providing the care my father needed. They, along with my husband and children, became unflinching pillars of strength, managing our household so that I could devote myself to caring for my father.

But I must also acknowledge the professional caregivers who joined us on this journey. They were like guardian angels, providing invaluable support and compassion during the darkest moments. Their presence made a significant difference in the quality of care my father received and the support my family and I received.

As I reflect on these experiences, I realise that caregiving is more than just a responsibility—it is a profound commitment of heart, time, and spirit. It is a commitment that deserves recognition, support, and adequate resources from the government.

In conclusion, after Carers Week brought attention to the vital role of unpaid carers, it is crucial to recognise the overwhelming economic value we bring to society. We are not mere volunteers or family members fulfilling a duty; we are essential pillars of support and love.

The next Labour government must prioritise the well-being of unpaid carers, adequately fund support services, and ensure that every person has access to professional and dignified care. Let us work together to create a society that values and supports the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to caring for others. It’s time for a government that recognises the incalculable cost to society of doing nothing, is not a price worth paying.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.