University strikes loom unless pay increases, warns UNISON

Support staff at nine universities in England have voted to strike over a "sub-par" pay offer from the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA).

Further strikes across universities could occur unless pay demands are met, one of the country’s largest trade unions, Unison has warned.

Cleaners, IT technicians, library staff and other higher education workers will now decide on dates to take action unless UCEA increases its pay offer for 2023/24.

Last month, tens of thousands of staff at 150 universities pressed ahead with planned strikes, with many branches claiming big turnouts on picket lines over disputes on pay, working conditions and pensions.

In the latest dispute, staff could walk out at the University of Bedfordshire, University of Bristol, Liverpool Hope University, University of Leeds, University of Liverpool, Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Sussex, University of Winchester and SOAS University of London.

The 2023/24 pay offer is worth 5-8% depending on salary, with a higher percentage rise for lower paid workers. Some of this amount – around £83 per month before tax – was paid early to staff in February to help with the increasing cost of living.

Unison head of education Mike Short said: “University staff deserve more than another sub-par pay deal.

“Support workers play a crucial role helping students through university, but many can’t support themselves as prices of food and fuel continue to rise.

“Workers are having to leave for better-paid jobs elsewhere, leaving millions of students facing a worsening university experience.

“The employers must now come back with a better pay offer or staff will be forced to take industrial action.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

