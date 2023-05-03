Local government workers ballot for strike action as pay offer rejected

'They have drawn a line in the sand and will not accept any further erosion of their pay'

Local government staff, many of whom are frontline workers, have overwhelming voted to reject a pay offer putting summer strikes on the cards.

Members of Unite who work for local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland rejected a pay deal from their local government employers, worth between 3.88% and 9.42% for 2023/24.

Members include refuse collection workers, housing workers and care staff who will now be balloted for strike action in the summer.

Having faced a decade of pay freezes and below inflation pay increases, workers in local authorities have seen their pay decline by over a quarter in real terms, according to Unite.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said staff will not accept any further erosion to their pay.

“Our members undertake vital frontline roles that ensure that local communities are well maintained, safe and attractive places to live, they have now drawn a line in the sand and will not accept any further erosion of their pay,” said Graham.

The employer was accused by the union of a ‘disdainful’ lack of engagement with unions, apparently spending ‘barely 48 hours’ considering the pay claim.

Council wages have become so low that many employees are being forced to seek employment elsewhere, said Unite national officer Clare Keogh.

Keogh said: “Our members are heavily invested in the communities where they live and work.

“But a decade of real terms pay cuts mean that many are being forced to vote with their feet and seek employment elsewhere, as council pay has become so low that they can’t pay their bills.”

According to Unite, the current pay offer for local government workers is lower than the previous years’ offer – still a real terms pay cut – despite inflation being higher than a year ago.

Balloting will begin before the end of the month with strikes potentially commencing before the school summer holidays.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.