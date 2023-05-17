Government slammed for running a secret blacklist of speakers barred from Whitehall

So much for freedom of speech...

The Tory government, which harps on about freedom of speech and rails against snowflakes, has been accused of running a secret blacklist of guest speakers that are barred from Whitehall.

The reasons for being put on the blacklist? Having a problematic social media history which includes checking whether ‘these people have ever criticised government officials or government policy’.

The accusations have been made by Times columnist Edward Lucas who specialises in European and transatlantic security. In a newsletter sent to Lib Dem members this month, Lucas writes: “I came across this when a member of our local Lib Dems was brusquely dis-invited from an official conference because of his political views. I’ve spent the last two weeks kicking up a fuss on his behalf.

“But first, a bit about him (he’s asked to stay anonymous for now). Let’s call him “Richard”.

“Richard’s a world expert in an obscure but important subject vital to our national security, where science, technology, intelligence, international law and military matters overlap. We should be grateful for his expertise, which he was offering free of charge to our government. Can you believe the email he received? It read like this:

“Rules introduced by the Cabinet Office in 2022 specify that the social media accounts of potential speakers must be vetted…to check whether these people have ever criticised government officials or government policy. The check is on your social media has identified material that criticises government officials and policy. It is for this reason…that I am afraid that we have no choice and must cancel your invitation.”

So much for freedom of speech! The rules are incredibly vague and lacking in transparency, and were drawn up when Jacob Rees-Mogg was responsible for Cabinet Office guidance in August 2022.

Lucas says he has written to the Cabinet Office and received no reply, while “Richard” has submitted a GDPR request to see what data the government holds on him. Meanwhile, Rees-Mogg has distanced himself from the blacklisting of outside speakers.

A government spokesperson told BBC Newsnight last month: “Departments and cross government networks are required to carry out due diligence to ensure sessions are fit for purpose, offer value for taxpayers’ money and are in line with civils service rules.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

