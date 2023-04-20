The UK must lead the world in animal welfare – Wera Hobhouse MP

We should take a stand against industries that exploit animals for profit

Wera Hobhouse is the Liberal Democrats’ Climate Change and Transport Spokesperson and MP for Bath

The fur industry causes immense suffering and death to approximately 100 million animals every year. With 73% of the British public supporting a ban on fur imports, as shown in a recent YouGov poll, it is crucial that the government steps up to the mark.

Even those close to the trade recognise its cruelty. In 2020, the former CEO of the British Fur Trade Association denounced the industry and called for a ban. But the UK still lacks overarching laws on fur sales and use. Over £800 million worth of animal fur from various countries has been imported to the UK, accounting for the killing of approximately 20 million animals.

These devastating figures might have even crept into your wardrobe unknowingly. According to a recent report by Four Paws, British fur imports often include cheaper fur items, some of which are mislabelled as ‘faux’ when they are actually real fur. The UK’s Consumer Rights Act 2015 and Consumer Protection (Amendment) Regulations 2014 protect consumers from deceptive practices such as mislabelled fur products, but the practice should be stopped at its source, and fur items should be prohibited from entering the market altogether.

The Government stated its commitment to phasing out cruel farming and trapping practices but maintained that a fur import ban could not be advanced until the UK left the EU. Yet far after we have left, efforts to enact measures to end the fur trade in the UK remain inadequate. Exiting the Single Market means that the UK is subject to WTO rules, and a fur import ban might be considered a trade restrictive measure.

What’s more deflating is that this lack of ambition comes even after the Government itself initiated a call for evidence on the UK fur trade. With the over 30,000 responses submitted reflecting the views of the vast majority of the British public who want fur banned.

My Liberal Democrat colleagues signed a letter to the Secretary of State for Environment imploring the Government to ban the import and sale of animal fur in the UK, but changes are nowhere to be seen.

Aside from the fur industry, the UK is lagging dangerously behind in other areas of animal welfare. The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has campaigned for action in areas addressed by the Kept Animals Bill. Areas such as tackling puppy smuggling, prohibiting the import of dogs with cropped ears, reviewing zoo standards, banning primates as pets, and introducing mandatory pre-import testing for dogs with unknown health statuses. It is incredibly important to ensure that all animals are treated equally in legislation. I am proud to support the Kept Animals Bill to achieve this, but the Bill’s second reading took place in May of last year and we are still waiting on a date for its report stage.

Puppy smuggling is another abhorrent practice. Dogs Trust UK warns that while importing puppies for sale in the United Kingdom is legal under the Balai Directive, many puppies found online are likely imported under the Pet Travel Scheme, which is illegal for commercial purposes. The charity recommends that the Government should raise the minimum age for puppy imports to six months to tackle the issue, as it will make the puppies “less desirable”.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to pushing for comprehensive legislation that addresses a myriad of animal welfare issues within the UK, including the ban on fur imports, tackling puppy smuggling, and reviewing the current state of fox hunting. It is vital to create a future where animals are treated with respect, not one without dignity. Birds bred for foie gras know the latter fate all too well. The RSPCA reports that force-feeding begins when the birds are around 12 weeks old, and lasts for about 12 to 15 days before the birds are slaughtered. Their livers may become 6 to 10 times the normal size and stop working properly in the process.

It is high time that the Conservatives take decisive action to address these heartbreakingly abhorrent practices that persist within our borders. By implementing comprehensive legislation and supporting the Kept Animals Bill, we can pave the way for a more compassionate and sustainable future, where the rights and welfare of all animals are respected and protected.

The UK has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in animal welfare by introducing progressive policies and taking a stand against industries that exploit animals for profit.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.