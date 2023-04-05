RMT announce train cleaners 48-hour strike next week

Mick Lynch says companies should 'hang their head in shame' as contractors 'exploit’ workers

RMT have announced that cleaners working on trains across the country will go on strike for 48-hours next weekend on 14 and 15, April.

The contracted out staff are demanding £15 an hour, company sick pay, decent holidays and good pensions from their contractors.

Mick Lynch, General Secretary of RMT, said the companies should ‘hang their head in shame’ for allowing contractors to ‘exploit’ workers and blasted the situation as ‘almost criminal’.

RMT said the striking cleaners represent some of the most exploited railway workers in the country, as the companies they work for rake in profits worth billions of pounds.

According to the union, 84% of rail cleaners are struggling to make ends meet, 1 in 10 are using food banks, over a quarter report skipping meals and 1 in 3 are relying on credit cards to pay for the cost-of-living.

The union is calling, as a matter of urgency, for all cleaning contracts with private companies on the railway to be brought back in house.

“Cleaners do a vital job making sure the health, safety and welfare of passengers is taken care of on a daily basis,” said Lynch.

“It is almost criminal that many of them struggle to make ends meet and have dreadful conditions of work while the contractors they are employed by collect millions in profit every year.

“RMT is campaigning vigorously to end this super exploitation and injustice.

“Train companies should also hang their heads in shame for allowing contractors to exploit workers who keep their trains clean.”

Lynch added that his members would continue their industrial campaign until they have achieved fair pay and good conditions of work.

Cleaners working on the Network Rail High Speed contract will also be taking part in the walkout.

Avanti West Coast, GWR, Northern, GTR and South East Trains services will be affected by the strike.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Photo credit: Creative Commons license)

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

