RMT suspend Network Rail train strike after new offer

Strike suspended as latest offer from Network Rail to be put to RMT members in a vote

The Network Rail train strike planned for Thursday, 16 March has been suspended following a new offer from the rail company.

The RMT union announced yesterday that the latest pay offer from the employer will be put to members in a ballot.

An RMT spokesperson said: “The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.

“Further updates will be given on aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

Strikes on 14 other train operators are still set to go ahead next week, with strikes set for the 18, 30 March and April 1, however the 24-hour Network Rail strike suspension is a hopeful progression in the ongoing dispute.

Key to the rail disputes are workers’ conditions and passenger safety, with the union opposing cuts to maintenance tasks, reductions in track safety and the removal of guards from trains.

The rail union rejected a pay offer in February from Network Rail and train operating companies, which failed to meet expectations on pay, security or working conditions.

The offer of a 5% pay rise for 2022/23 and 4% for 2023/4, was in exchange for changes to working practices which would involve the ‘ripping up of members’ terms and conditions’, according to Mick Lynch.

Lynch described the previous offer as ‘dreadful’ and criticised the Network Rail maintenance plans as ‘unsafe, unhealthy for members and unworkable’.

According to Lynch, the last proposal would have seen a ‘severe’ reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, ticket office closures and thousands of jobs stripped from the industry.

Details of the latest offer are yet to be announced, with members hopefully that it will provide an improvement on conditions and acknowledge safety concerns.

RMT has said there will be further updates and information related to the offer with Network Rail, and regarding negotiations with the RDG, in the coming days.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.