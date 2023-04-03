Diane Abbott perfectly sums up what’s wrong with the rental market and bad landlords

Abbott said that there was no sign the government was committed to ending no fault evictions and said a Labour government would put an end to the practice.

Labour MP Diane Abbott has perfectly summed up the problems with the rental market and the impact bad landlords are having on private renters, especially on young people.

Discussing Britain’s rental crisis on Good Morning Britain, she said: “One of the problems about stratospheric rents is that younger people, like a lot of your colleagues here, they’re never going to be able to afford to buy because every penny is going on rent.”

Asked what a ‘bad landlord’ is, Abbott replied: “A bad landlord is somebody that first of all uses the no fault eviction to get you out and a bad landlord is someone who puts up the rent every six months, every three months, and that is what’s causing renters so many problems. There’s no certainty because bad landlords just want to exploit the market.”

Abbott said that there was no sign the government was committed to ending no fault evictions and said a Labour government would put an end to the practice.

The Labour MP also went on to say that there was anecdotal evidence that some renters were being charged money just to take a look at a property, which she said was illegal and needed to be cracked down on.

Abbott said a Labour government would bring in a renters charter to stop landlords charging just to view a property, given that current laws don’t seem to be working.

Her comments come after new research from Halifax last month revealed that homeowners in the UK are almost £500 better off a year than renters.

The Guardian reported: “The average monthly cost of owning a three-bed home for first-time buyers is now £971, which is £42 lower than the average cost of renting an equivalent property, the mortgage lender said. Renters pay on average £1,013 each month – 4% more.”

