Andrew Bridgen expelled by Tories after comments about Covid vaccines

Following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel, the Conservative Party has confirmed that the MP was expelled earlier this month.

The MP for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip in January and had been forced to sit as an independent after he compared Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust. He claimed that the vaccine rollout was the “biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.”

The same month, Bridgen was also handed a five-day suspension for breaking the MP’s code of conduct banning lobbying. The then standards commissioner Kathryn Stone had found the MP had committed a series of breaches including an “unacceptable attack upon the integrity.”

Now the Conservative Party have confirmed they have also stripped him of his party membership.

A spokesperson for the party said Bridgen was expelled “following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.”

Bridgen has hit out at the expulsion saying it “confirms the culture of corruption, collusion and cover-ups.”

“My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the culture of corruption, collusion and cover-ups which plagues our political system,” he said in a statement.

“I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.

“I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.

“I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.”

He has 28 days, from the date of his expulsion on April 12, to appeal.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

