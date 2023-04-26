Amazon workers make historic bid for union recognition in Coventry

Over half of the workerforce are now part of GMB union

Staff at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry have reached another historic milestone in their ‘David and Goliath’ battle with the delivery giant, as they make a bid for union recognition.

Almost 700 workers have now joined GMB union, marking over half the workforce at the warehouse and a huge rise from the one in 50 workers initially signed up.

In a letter put through to Amazon bosses, GMB said they are giving them 10 days to respond and agree to voluntary recognition.

If not, Stuart Richards, GMB official Midlands lead, said, ‘we’re going to force it though’.

In a video to members, Richards said: “Over 50% of the workers are now part of GMB union, we want recognition, we want decent pay and we’re now going to make Amazon listen and recognise your union.”

If successful, this will be the first-time workers at a UK Amazon site have won union recognition for collective bargaining over pay, terms and conditions.

However if recognition is not granted, the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC), responsible for resolving recognition disputes, could be asked to step in.

The CAC could grant recognition automatically if persuaded that the majority of the workforce want union representation.

Workers have carried out 14 strike days so far after weeks of campaigning and building the power of their union on site.

Nearly 100 workers joined the union on their first historic day of industrial action in January, as numbers grew despite facing a hostile unionising environment and following a summer of wildcat strikes last year.

Amazon implemented a 50p pay rise last month, taking warehouse workers’ pay to £11 an hour, but staff are asking for an increase to £15 an hour to address inflation and the cost of living crisis.

‘Living to work’

Coventry Amazon worker Conor Geraghty told LFF in February ahead of day two of their strike action, that their current wages had left staff demotivated.

“They want us to put our blood sweat and tears into their company yet give us pittance for it,” said Conor.

“It’s not acceptable, nobody is motivated to do anything at the moment, it’s just really difficult.

“We’re not working to live, we’re living to work and that’s with people working 6 days a week.”

Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, said the time has come for Amazon to ‘sit down and talk pay’ with the union.

“GMB members have been crystal clear since the start of their campaign; they will not accept a pay rise of pennies from one of the world’s wealthiest corporations,” said Gearing.

“Amazon top brass has refused to negotiate and now their own workers have forced them to the table.

“With industrial actions ballots under way in five further Amazon depots and more and more Amazon workers joining GMB, managers fast risk this becoming a summer of strike chaos for the company.”

Strike ballots are also currently taking place at a further five Amazon depots across the Midlands in Mansfield, Coalville, Kegworth, Rugeley and Rugby.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Photo credit: Taj Ali)

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

