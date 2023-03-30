Telegraph brutally mocked for claiming Net Zero is a ‘Trojan horse for the destruction of Western society’

“It’s not normal to hate solar panels this much.”

The Telegraph is being brutally mocked online after printing a column which claims that Net Zero policies are a Trojan horse ‘for the total destruction of Western society’.

While climate change is indeed destroying the planet, leading to unprecedented flooding in Pakistan last year which claimed the lives of 1500 people, with one third of the country under water, to extreme heat in the UK which meant London’s fire service had its busiest days since World War Two dealing with multiple blazes amid record-breaking temperatures, the Telegraph is more worried about Net Zero policies aimed at tackling climate change.

The piece written by Allister Heath warns us to ‘prepare for a people’s revolution against policies that will abolish choice and impoverish millions’.

Sam Bright tweeted in response to the story: “It’s not normal to hate solar panels this much.”

Another social media user wrote: “I’m oppressed because I’m asked to drive an electric car instead of a petrol one and use a heat pump instead of a gas boiler.

“Because of this civilisation will collapse as we enter a new Dark Age.”

Turning to facts rather than conspiracy theories, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned last year that without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5°C is beyond reach.

In 2010-2019, average annual global greenhouse gas emissions were at their highest levels in human history, according to the IPCC.

The IPCC has previously warned that the world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5°C (2.7°F). Even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible. Risks for society will increase, including to infrastructure and low-lying coastal settlements.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

