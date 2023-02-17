This powerful video explains why you should join a union

This is a must watch

The TUC has released a powerful video which sets out why workers should join a trade union.

In the video, a food court worker explains how they and their colleagues secured a massive 44% pay rise. How did they do it? Through unionising and fighting for decent pay.

In the video, the worker says: “I worked at a food court in Sheffield. Workers were getting paid below the living wage. So we asked the company for a pay rise. They said no.

“So me and the other workers together in a union and said, ‘Fine, in that case, we’re going on strike’.

“They didn’t like that at all. They tried to intimidate us by cutting the hours of union members. But we didn’t back down.

“Just before we went on strike, they caved. We got rid of zero hour contracts, we got proper protective equipment, and we won pay rises of 44%.

“So if you want a pay rise too, join a union.”

How did they get a 44% pay rise? pic.twitter.com/ZncoxljDaF — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) February 17, 2023

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

