RMT wins free travel for 5,800 cleaners on London’s transport system

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced he will extend staff free travel to all sub-contracted cleaners

The RMT union has won staff free travel for 5,800 TfL cleaners, after years of campaigning on the issue.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced he will extend staff free travel to all sub-contracted cleaners who work on London’s transport system.

The RMT had already won free travel for around 5,000 sub-contracted cleaners at TfL.

As a result of the union’s campaign, 800 more cleaners, including those working at MTR Crossrail and on London Overground will have the same right.

Responding to the announcement by the Mayor, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said:

“This is another step in the right direction by the Mayor of London and we’re calling on him to extend it to all TfL sub-contracted workers.

“Sadiq Khan’s welcome action stands in stark contrast to the Tories who earlier in the week forced legislation through the House of Commons that would remove these workers’ right to strike. Instead of attacking cleaners, the Tories should be following the Mayor’s lead and ensuring all rail cleaners have free travel.

“However, the Mayor needs to do more too. Labour nationally has committed to oversee the biggest wave of insourcing of public services for a generation when it’s elected. London’s Mayor is already in power, so we’ll be stepping up our campaign for Sadiq to tackle the scourge of outsourcing in TfL, starting by bringing London’s Underground cleaners in-house.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.