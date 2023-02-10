GB News host is schooled on vaccines by doctor

“I think you’re completely wrong there, the mRNA vaccines are phenomenally safe and have the most fantastic potential.

GB News host Neil Oliver found his arguments on the safety of vaccines being totally demolished by an NHS GP on his show, showing just how ill-informed the presenter is.

Oliver, has also recently been criticised by the UK’s leading Jewish organisation for spreading ideas linked to antisemitism.

In his latest controversial remarks, Oliver said people are dying of “unknown causes” in hospitals, claiming without evidence, that it could be the vaccines that were rolled out during the pandemic that were causing the deaths.

Oliver said on the show: “As many as a third of the people dying though weren’t trying to get a GP appointment, weren’t in hospital, didn’t know they were ill, and those people are being found dead for causes…”

However, Dr David Lloyd interrupted his claims, telling him: “I’m not aware that people are dying because of some unknown thing in their houses”, to which Oliver went on to add he didn’t think they were dying of some ‘unknown thing’ either but that questions had to be asked about the ‘safety of the vaccines’.

Dr Lloyd told him: “I think you’re completely wrong there, the mRNA vaccines are phenomenally safe and have the most fantastic potential.

“Look at the two headlines this week, showing that long Covid is much less of a problem in vaccinated individuals, that was done on 2 million people in Israel, an enormous study and then the other one was the NHS going into partnership with the maker of mRNA vaccines to work with individualised cancer vaccines for people who have got advanced cancer and there’s huge data showing that we can reverse some of the really awful cancers by producing individualised vaccines against the cancer mutants.”

You can see the full exchange below.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.