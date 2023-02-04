Full list of strike action planned for next week

The strikes for better pay and conditions show no sign of slowing down as we head into the second week of February.

Here’s a list of the industrial action planned for the forthcoming week.

Monday February 6

NHS

Nurses represented by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) begin a second round of strike action in England. The February 6 strike will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Robert Francis inquiry into the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust. The inquiry brought into life the effect of nurse shortages on patient care and excess deaths.

Ambulance workers, including paramedics, call handlers, and emergency care assistants, who are members of the GMB union will go on strike in seven of the ten ambulance services in England, as well as the national service in Wales.

Tuesday February 7

NHS

NHS physiotherapists and members of the Royal College of Midwives will walk out in Wales.

RCN nurses will continue strike action into a second day.

Wednesday February 8

Environment

Thousands of staff belonging to the Environment Agency and represented by Unison and Prospect trade unions are to strike in a dispute over pay. Unison has said staff working in flood forecasting, river inspection, coastal risk management and pollution control will stage a 12-hour walk-out.

Thursday February 9

NHS

NHS physiotherapy staff that belong to the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy across England will continue strike action.

Universities

Staff at over 150 universities across the UK will continue the strike over pay and conditions.

Friday February 10

NHS

Ambulance staff belonging to Unison in Yorkshire, London, the north-west, north-east and south-west will strike.

Universities

The strike action by university staff will continue.

Saturday February 11

Transport

Aslef’s London Underground workers will strike as part of the long-running dispute over pay and conditions. A recent offer of a four percent pay rise for last year and another four per cent this year was rejected. Aslef argues that more train drivers need to be employed, but claims rail operators find it cheaper to pay staff overtime to work on Sundays.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.