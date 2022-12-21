Tory MP Bob Stewart who told human rights activist to go back to Bahrain received £10,000 in hospitality from brutal regime

The MP for Beckenham has also spoken in defence of the regime in Parliament, this despite the fact that according to Human Rights Watch, the Bahraini government has engaged in heavy repression.

Tory MP Bob Stewart, who was recently filmed telling a Bahraini dissident who was imprisoned and tortured for his human rights activism in the country to ‘go back to Bahrain’, has much deeper links to the authoritarian rulers of the country than many realise.

Stewart, who once declared “God save the King of Bahrain” during a speech, received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country’s rulers, The Independent has previously reported.

The MP for Beckenham has also spoken in defence of the regime in Parliament, this despite the fact that according to Human Rights Watch (HRW) the Bahraini government has engaged in heavy repression, including the arrest and torture of children during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings in the country.

HRW further states: “All independent Bahraini media have been banned since 2017 from operating in the country and all opposition groups dissolved. In 2021, three detainees died in Bahraini prisons amid allegations of medical negligence. There are 26 individuals currently on death row, all of whom are at imminent risk of execution.

“The government has put six people to death since it ended a moratorium on executions in 2017. Authorities arrested, prosecuted, and harassed human rights defenders, journalists, and opposition leaders, including for their social media activity.”

Nonetheless, in November this year, Stewart praised the Bahraini government while visiting the country, saying that it had done a very good job in changing the way it looks after its citizens.

Praising the autocratic government, he said: “I can say this now, as a British [citizen]: God save the King of England, and God save the King of Bahrain!”

The Independent reported that Stewart was in the country ahead of its elections, which were internationally condemned as a sham. Amnesty International also says that the country has tightened restrictions on freedom of assembly and freedom of expression.

Basit Mahmood is editor Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.