Editor’s note: Thank you from the team at LFF and happy holidays!

It’s been another busy year at Left Foot Forward, with plenty to report on given that we ended up with our third Tory prime minister in a year, falling living standards, rising inequality and poverty and the government lurching from one scandal to another, with millions gripped in a cost of living crisis which the Tories refuse to tackle.

With the right-wing press ramping up attacks on unions, workers and parroting Tory attack lines, as the government seeks to absolve itself of any responsibility for the hardships facing millions of hard-pressed families up and down the country, and with the government continuing to push out falsehoods to defend its appalling record, it’s never been more important to have an evidence-based alternative to the right-wing press.

LFF continues to shine a light on the right, not only in our daily reporting but as part of our Right-Wing Watch email written by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead and prides itself on being a space for open debate among progressives. Our team continues to expose regressive policies, cronyism and hypocrisy and highlights news and ideas that get buried in the wider media, while striving to be as diverse as possible.

This year, we’ve published hundreds of stories, including exclusives, news and analysis, as well as op eds from activists, public figures and civil society.

We’ve had a record-breaking year both in terms of our readership figures and fundraising efforts, and we continue to act as a broad church for progressives, recruiting new columnists and commentators. I’m incredibly honoured to be editor of LFF at such an exciting time and to be working with such a brilliant team of colleagues as well as with our board.

Yet none of this would’ve been possible without the support of you, our readers and supporters. Without you, it would not have been possible to hold power to account and to shine a light on those issues and causes so often neglected in other sections of the press.

We’re looking forward to an even bigger and better LFF in 2023, where we’ll be joined by our trade union reporter as we look to expand even further!

So a massive thank you from our whole team!

Please do continue sending us your stories, tip offs, opinions and thoughts.

We’ll now be closed until 3rd January 2023 after which we will continue to use our journalism to fight for a more equal, greener and socially just society.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

