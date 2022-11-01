NUJ secures 4.5% pay deal from Al Jazeera English

Strike action has been called off following the pay agreement

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has secured a 4.5 per cent pay deal at Al Jazeera English. The union has consequently called off planned strikes at the broadcaster.

Members of the NUJ were set to take two 24-hour strikes, on November 4 and November 20, with plans to work to rule also underway. That followed a ballot in which 96 per cent of members voted in favour of strike action as a protracted dispute over pay escalated.

The NUJ has welcomed the settlement with Al Jazeera English. Paul Siegert, the union’s national broadcasting organiser said: “It is a shame it took the threat of industrial action to bring about this settlement but nevertheless we welcome the company’s decision to offer a pay deal of 4.5% this year and 4.5% in 2023. We look forward to working more collaboratively in the future with Al Jazeera management.”

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “This is a welcome development and we congratulate the chapel. We hope this cam mark the beginning of positive engagement with the company. We thank the International Federation of Journalists and the ITUC for their support.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel & Norman Melburn Trust

Image credit: Dirco – Creative Commons

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.