TUC agrees to make tackling ethnicity pay gap a key priority

The move comes as a result of a motion passed at the annual TUC Congress

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has agreed to make tackling the ethnicity pay gap a key priority. The move comes as a result of a motion submitted by the TUC Black Workers’ Conference to the annual TUC Congress.

The motion was passed overwhelmingly and highlighted the scale of the ethnicity pay gap, which is as high as 23.8 per cent in London. It also noted that the 2017 Conservative Party manifesto contained a commitment to ask large employers to publish information on their ethnicity pay gaps, but that by 2020, just 11 per cent of companies had done so.

In addition, the motion argued that the ethnicity pay gap, “is a major cause of in-work poverty experienced by Black workers and the cause of severe intergenerational inequality in Black communities.”

The motion calls on the TUC General Council and the TUC Race Relations Committee to make closing the ethnicity pay gap a key priority to tackle racial pay inequality, to develop an action plan for use in the workplace including a collective bargaining and legal strategy, and to push for the Equality and Human Rights Commission to make tackling the ethnicity pay gap a priority.

Speaking to propose the motion, Amerit Rait, vice president at Unison said, “The ethnicity pay gap must be closed, and this should therefore be a priority for everyone here”.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union coverage is supported by the Barry Amiel & Norman Melburn Trust

Image credit: TUC livestream

