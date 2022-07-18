Just 4% of Tory party members think hitting net zero target should be a policy priority

The views of the party membership are in stark contrast to the concerns of the majority of the country, with a poll in April finding that 64% of all voters supported the government’s plans to hit the net zero target.

Only 4% of Conservative Party members think that hitting the current net zero target should be a priority, despite the devastating impacts of climate change.

Tackling climate change is the lowest policy priority for the Tory membership in a list of 10 policy areas, an incredibly worrying finding given that this small and unrepresentative group will be deciding the future of the country in the current Tory leadership race.

For the Tory membership, the most pressing concerns are winning the next election, followed by controlling immigration and helping families with the cost of living. The findings came as party of a YouGov survey for The Times.

Fears have increasingly grown over the future of the net zero target, with furious internal rows erupting among senior Tories over the plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

During the debate between the remaining leadership candidates on Channel 4 on Friday, Kemi Badenoch refused to commit to the net zero target. This in the same week that the UK issued its first extreme heat warning amid record temperatures looming.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

