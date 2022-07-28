Nadine Dorries mocked for reiterating claim Boris Johnson was removed in a ‘ruthless coup’

She also said that Johnson was a ‘great leader’ and that she was ‘very disappointed’ he would be stepping down.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has doubled down on her claim that Boris Johnson was removed in a ‘ruthless coup’ which she says was largely led by Rishi Sunak.

Dorries made the comments during an appearance on the Today programme. She also said today that Johnson was a ‘great leader’ and that she was ‘very disappointed’ he would be stepping down.

Her comments drew an immediate backlash from one of her own fellow Tory MPs. Sir Roger Gale tweeted: “Loyalty is a fine thing Nadine Dorries but Mr Johnson was not removed by ‘a coup’. He was forced to resign when too many of his Ministers and backbenchers like myself made it plain that we were no longer prepared to tolerate his casual relationship with the truth.”

Another social media user wrote: “Nadine Dorries is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Tory party.”

Lionel Barber tweeted: “Nuclear grade tosh from Nadine Dorries who claims Johnson was removed in a “ruthless coup”. Fact: Boris Johnson was forced to resign by elected members of his own party in Parliament who had had enough of the obfuscation, lies and incompetence.”

Dorries also told Sky News that Johnson had ‘helped to take us into economic growth out of the pandemic’, completely ignoring the fact that the UK is predicted to have the slowest growth in the G7 next year, according to the IMF. Inflation is also soaring, child poverty is expected to hit a record 5 million next year and UK families have the highest tax burden since the 1940s, but still Dorries thinks it’s worthwhile to praise Johnson for his economic performance.

