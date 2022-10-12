Must watch: Ian Lavery savages Liz Truss over derisory 72p a week pay rise offer for nurses

"Prime Minister claps don’t pay the bills and neither does a 72 pence pay rise"

Labour MP Ian Lavery tore into Liz Truss at PMQs today, as he slammed the government for portraying nurses as ‘militants’ for demanding a pay rise during a cost of living crisis.

Lavery told the prime minister: “How quickly our nurses have gone from the country’s heroes to this government’s villains, offered a derisory 72 pence a week pay rise and then painted as militants for daring to have the audacity to ballot for industrial action, for the first time in a century.

“Prime Minister claps don’t pay the bills and neither does a 72 pence pay rise. Nurses are leaving the NHS in their droves, feeling abandoned by this Government. Surely even the Prime Minister agrees the Government has its priorities wrong.”

Lavery went on to highlight how the government has lifted the cap on bankers’ bonuses while at the same time, while offering derisory pay rises to NHS staff.

PM Liz Truss says the government has committed to a £1400 pay rise#PMQs https://t.co/HUcIB7Y2Wt pic.twitter.com/aEkz5bX5cc — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 12, 2022

It comes after Health Secretary Therese Coffey said nurses will not get a higher pay offer, as they vote on strike action for the first time in decades.

The Royal College of Nursing says the government’s offer of a 3% wage rise “makes a difference to a nurse’s wage of 72p a week”.

It is asking for nurses to be given a pay rise in line with the rate of inflation, which is currently 10.1%.

