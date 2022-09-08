Wife of former BP exec donated £100k to Liz Truss leadership campaign

The news comes as Liz Truss ruled out a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits

The latest register of interests for MPs has been published, which includes the donations made to the Tory leadership contenders. The single largest donor to the Truss campaign was Fitriani Hay.

Hay, who donated £100,000 to the Truss campaign is the wife of former BP executive James Hay.

The publication of the donations will raise eyebrows on the day Truss announced her plans to tackle the energy crisis. Truss explicitly ruled out financing a scheme to cap bills for the typical household at £2,500 for the next two years through a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits.

The full list of donations to the Truss campaign were:

Jon Moynihan – £20,000

Grolar Developments Ltd – £15,000

Phillip Jeans – £10,000

SJJ Contracts Ltd – £15,000

Fitriani Hay – £100,000

Gary Mond – £10,000

Natasha Barnaba – £50,000

Howard Shore – £50,000

Gordon Phillips – £10,000

Tungsten West plc – £4,050

Andrew Law – £5,127

Linda Edwards – £10,000

Smoked Salmon – £10,000

Clara Freeman – £5,000

Tony Gallagher – £5,500

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd – £5,316

Alison Frost – £5000

Michael Spencer – £25,000

Lord Greville Howard of Rising – £4,356

Baroness Sheila Noakes – £5,000

Barbara Yerolemou – £10,000

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Government – Creative Commons

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.