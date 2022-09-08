Wife of former BP exec donated £100k to Liz Truss leadership campaign

The news comes as Liz Truss ruled out a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits
The latest register of interests for MPs has been published, which includes the donations made to the Tory leadership contenders. The single largest donor to the Truss campaign was Fitriani Hay.
Hay, who donated £100,000 to the Truss campaign is the wife of former BP executive James Hay.
The publication of the donations will raise eyebrows on the day Truss announced her plans to tackle the energy crisis. Truss explicitly ruled out financing a scheme to cap bills for the typical household at £2,500 for the next two years through a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits.
The full list of donations to the Truss campaign were:
- Jon Moynihan – £20,000
- Grolar Developments Ltd – £15,000
- Phillip Jeans – £10,000
- SJJ Contracts Ltd – £15,000
- Fitriani Hay – £100,000
- Gary Mond – £10,000
- Natasha Barnaba – £50,000
- Howard Shore – £50,000
- Gordon Phillips – £10,000
- Tungsten West plc – £4,050
- Andrew Law – £5,127
- Linda Edwards – £10,000
- Smoked Salmon – £10,000
- Clara Freeman – £5,000
- Tony Gallagher – £5,500
- JC Bamford Excavators Ltd – £5,316
- Alison Frost – £5000
- Michael Spencer – £25,000
- Lord Greville Howard of Rising – £4,356
- Baroness Sheila Noakes – £5,000
- Barbara Yerolemou – £10,000
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: UK Government – Creative Commons
